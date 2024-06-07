(Alliance News) - Ireland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in May from April, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0% in May, the same as April.
Year-on-year, it edged down to 4.0% from 4.2% in May 2023.
The monthly youth unemployment rate, those aged 15 to 24, contracted to 7.7% in May from 8.1% in April.
