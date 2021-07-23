Unemployment in June dips below 300 thousand

In June, 4.0 million people aged 15 to 74 years did not have paid work for a variety of reasons. In addition to the unemployed, 3.8 million people were not looking and/or immediately available for work recently. These people are not counted towards the labour force. Their number decreased by an average of 12 thousand per month over the past three months. Young people in particular were more active on the labour market again in June.

Unemployment rate further down in June

In order to enable comparison of cyclical movements in the labour market between countries, the unemployment indicator of the International Labour Organization (ILO) is taken as a measure. According to this indicator, the 'unemployed' includes all persons who do not have paid work but who have been looking recently and who are immediately available. This covers the population aged 15 to 74 years. There were 297 thousand unemployed in June, equivalent to 3.2 percent of the labour force. Between March and August 2020, the unemployment rate rose from 2.9 to 4.6 percent. After that, it declined almost continuously.

2012 January 486 292 2012 February 482 299 2012 March 487 296 2012 April 502 292 2012 May 501 291 2012 June 502 291 2012 July 518 298 2012 August 517 304 2012 September 530 304 2012 October 539 310 2012 November 554 322 2012 December 572 340 2013 January 589 369 2013 February 601 377 2013 March 619 380 2013 April 625 380 2013 May 632 378 2013 June 648 382 2013 July 666 395 2013 August 670 399 2013 September 675 400 2013 October 680 408 2013 November 677 419 2013 December 687 438 2014 January 691 460 2014 February 699 460 2014 March 692 454 2014 April 684 443 2014 May 672 436 2014 June 656 431 2014 July 648 437 2014 August 637 430 2014 September 630 420 2014 October 632 419 2014 November 635 425 2014 December 643 441 2015 January 645 458 2015 February 633 455 2015 March 626 443 2015 April 625 427 2015 May 617 416 2015 June 611 410 2015 July 603 420 2015 August 604 420 2015 September 609 417 2015 October 616 421 2015 November 596 427 2015 December 588 446 2016 January 574 465 2016 February 581 469 2016 March 574 470 2016 April 572 461 2016 May 560 448 2016 June 550 438 2016 July 541 432 2016 August 521 427 2016 September 510 424 2016 October 502 420 2016 November 499 410 2016 December 482 412 2017 January 480 419 2017 February 473 416 2017 March 463 415 2017 April 456 401 2017 May 456 386 2017 June 446 372 2017 July 436 364 2017 August 426 362 2017 September 422 351 2017 October 404 343 2017 November 397 337 2017 December 395 330 2018 January 380 335 2018 February 367 330 2018 March 357 327 2018 April 355 314 2018 May 352 301 2018 June 354 288 2018 July 348 279 2018 August 353 278 2018 September 343 274 2018 October 337 269 2018 November 326 267 2018 December 329 263 2019 January 329 279 2019 February 312 274 2019 March 307 268 2019 April 300 257 2019 May 302 251 2019 June 313 243 2019 July 313 234 2019 August 321 237 2019 September 323 233 2019 October 323 233 2019 November 324 228 2019 December 302 223 2020 January 284 241 2020 February 274 240 2020 March 273 250 2020 April 314 292 2020 May 330 301 2020 June 404 301 2020 July 419 301 2020 August 426 292 2020 September 413 278 2020 October 406 278 2020 November 378 276 2020 December 368 286 2021 January 337 289 2021 February 340 286 2021 March 326 282 2021 April 316 266 2021 May 309 250 2021 June 297 238

UWV: fewer WW benefits in June than before the coronavirus crisis

At the end of June 2021, UWV provided 238 thousand current unemployment (WW) benefits. This is 11.3 thousand fewer than in the previous month (-4.5 percent). This is the fifth month in a row that the number of WW benefits has dropped. In June, more WW benefits were terminated (35.8 thousand) than started (24.5 thousand). Compared to the end of June last year, the number of current WW benefits was 20.7 percent lower. For the first time, the number of WW benefits was lower than before the start of the coronavirus crisis. In February 2020, UWV provided more than 240 thousand WW benefits.

UWV: substantially fewer WW benefits among young people

At the end of June 2021, the number of WW benefits paid to young people up to the age of 27 was 13.9 percent lower than one month previously. Compared to the end of June 2020, the number of current WW benefits in this age group was down by 61.1 percent.

Labour participation at pre-crisis level

In June, the number of people in employment stood at 9,065 thousand. This means that the active labour force was at virtually the same level as just before the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis. In February 2020, the number of employed was 9,057 thousand.

At 69.1 percent, the net labour participation rate (the percentage of the employed labour force in the population) in June 2021 was the same as it was in March 2020. In June, the number of young people in work rose particularly strongly, but net labour participation in this group has not yet fully returned to the level at the beginning of last year. In January 2020, this rate stood at 66.1 percent, against 63.9 percent in June 2021.

Unemployment declined over the past three months

The decline in the number of unemployed over the past three months is the result of underlying flows between the active, unemployed and inactive labour force. This is visualised in the diagram below.

Niet-beroepsbevolkingWerkzameberoepsbevolkingWerklozeberoepsbevolkingZijn nietmeer opzoek naarwerkStoppen metwerken enverlaten dearbeidsmarktTreden toeen vindendirect een baanGaan opzoek naarwerkWordenwerkloosVindeneen baanStromen tussen arbeidspositiesSeizoengecorrigeerd; verandering t.o.v. drie maanden eerderInactivelabour forceActivelabour forceUnemployedlabour forceNo longerseeking workQuit work, leftlabour marketEnteredlabour market,found workStarted seekingworkBecameunemployedFoundworkLabour market flowsSeasonally adjusted; changes relative to 3 months previously

In June, 297 thousand people were unemployed. This number stood at 326 thousand three months previously, in March. Unemployment declined by 29 thousand over this period (10 thousand per month on average). As shown in the above diagram, unemployment can decline when there are more unemployed who find work than employed who lose their job and become unemployed. However, unemployment can also decline when there are more unemployed who stop seeking work than people who come from the inactive labour force and start seeking work. In the past three months, unemployment fell only because of the former: there were more unemployed who found a job than employed who lost their job. The flows between the unemployed labour force and the inactive labour force were virtually in balance.

2014 January 11 17 -6 2014 February 22 23 -2 2014 March 5 20 -15 2014 April -7 8 -15 2014 May -27 -5 -22 2014 June -36 -16 -20 2014 July -36 -23 -14 2014 August -35 -28 -7 2014 September -26 -27 0 2014 October -16 -32 16 2014 November -2 -27 26 2014 December 13 -22 36 2015 January 13 -23 36 2015 February -2 -26 24 2015 March -17 -33 16 2015 April -20 -31 10 2015 May -16 -33 17 2015 June -15 -35 21 2015 July -22 -41 19 2015 August -13 -36 24 2015 September -2 -28 27 2015 October 13 -19 33 2015 November -8 -27 19 2015 December -21 -26 6 2016 January -42 -33 -9 2016 February -15 -21 5 2016 March -14 -24 10 2016 April -2 -25 22 2016 May -21 -38 17 2016 June -24 -42 17 2016 July -31 -43 11 2016 August -39 -45 5 2016 September -40 -40 1 2016 October -39 -42 3 2016 November -22 -36 14 2016 December -28 -40 13 2017 January -22 -37 14 2017 February -26 -38 12 2017 March -19 -38 19 2017 April -24 -43 19 2017 May -17 -40 23 2017 June -17 -37 19 2017 July -20 -36 16 2017 August -30 -39 9 2017 September -24 -37 12 2017 October -32 -41 9 2017 November -29 -41 12 2017 December -27 -43 17 2018 January -24 -39 15 2018 February -30 -44 15 2018 March -38 -50 13 2018 April -25 -43 19 2018 May -15 -40 24 2018 June -3 -36 33 2018 July -7 -33 26 2018 August 1 -31 33 2018 September -11 -36 24 2018 October -11 -34 23 2018 November -27 -39 13 2018 December -14 -36 22 2019 January -8 -33 25 2019 February -14 -31 18 2019 March -22 -33 11 2019 April -29 -31 2 2019 May -10 -25 15 2019 June 6 -19 25 2019 July 13 -18 30 2019 August 19 -13 33 2019 September 10 -21 31 2019 October 10 -18 29 2019 November 3 -20 23 2019 December -21 -30 9 2020 January -39 -38 -2 2020 February -50 -46 -4 2020 March -29 -33 4 2020 April 30 31 -1 2020 May 56 64 -8 2020 June 131 123 9 2020 July 105 39 67 2020 August 96 7 88 2020 September 9 -36 44 2020 October -13 -30 17 2020 November -48 -34 -14 2020 December -45 -28 -17 2021 January -69 -39 -30 2021 February -38 -28 -9 2021 March -42 -28 -13 2021 April -21 -24 2 2021 May -31 -29 -2 2021 June -29 -31 1

Every month, CBS publishes figures on the labour force in accordance with international guidelines. The corresponding indicators, i.e. the employed and unemployed labour force, are used around the world to describe cyclical developments on the labour market. Monthly figures are essential in this respect. In addition, UWV issues its own monthly figures on unemployment benefits. Figures released by UWV do not correspond one-to-one with the labour force indicators.