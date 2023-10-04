(Alliance News) - The unemployment rate in Ireland edged higher month-on-month in September, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September was 4.2%, compared to 4.1% in August. It was down from 4.4% in September 2022.

The number of unemployed people was 115,700 in September, compared with 113,000 in August.

There was a decrease of 300 in the number of unemployed people compared to September last year.

