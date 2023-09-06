(Alliance News) - The unemployment rate in Ireland was unchanged month-on-month in August, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August was 4.3% in August, unchanged from the rate recorded in July. It was down from 4.4% in August 2022.

The number of unemployed people fell to 111,500 in August, compared with 112,200 in July.

There was a decrease of 4,100 in the number of unemployed compared to August last year.

