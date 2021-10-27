Uneven economic recovery to herald policy changes in emerging markets -JPMorgan

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Policy changes are in the cards
as emerging markets prepare to enter an electoral cycle next
year, JPMorgan said in a report that found a wide variation in
post-pandemic recovery among developing economies.
By mid 2021, gross domestic product growth in emerging
markets not including China (EMX) was 5.4% below the prior
trend, more than twice the gap seen in developed economies.
The report points to disparity in healthcare systems and
vaccination rates to partly explain the divergence.
The pandemic is expected to leave scars in medium-term
growth of emerging market economies, and the impact will vary
according pre-pandemic conditions, the economic importance of
“high-contact” sectors, varying health and economic policy
responses, and post-pandemic reforms.
"We generally see the weak links continuing to deliver
sub-par outcomes and anticipate that EMX GDP will still be 3.7%
below the pre-pandemic path at end-2022," said JPMorgan
economists lead by Nora Szentivanyi, global EM economist.
"After accounting for income differences, we project that
economies that are more reliant on tourism, and those with
larger service sectors, will experience more persistent losses."
Developed markets are expected to end 2022 about 0.5% above
their pre-pandemic path.
The divergences in growth will be high on voters' minds as
EM enters an electoral cycle starting next year. Damage to
medium term growth "will likely affect politics and policies
materially, especially in Latin America," the report said.
Some of those effects are already being seen, with a sharp
shift to the left in Peru's recent presidential election and
another likely in Chile later this year. In Argentina, the
left-leaning government suffered a big loss in primary elections
last month.
Latin America and EM Asia ex-China (EMAX) are seen as the
regions where GDP declines and the uneven recovery will have
larger than average potential growth declines.
Middle-income populations in emerging markets had grown
steadily leading into the pandemic, but the shock reversed the
trend and has increased the most vulnerable populations, the
report said.
"This creates fiscal and developmental challenges for
(emerging market) policymakers and could act as a further drag
on potential growth."
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by David Gregorio)