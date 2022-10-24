Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Unfazed by yen's slump, BOJ seen keeping ultra-low rates

10/24/2022 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
To match Analysis JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is expected to raise its inflation forecasts on Friday but keep ultra-low interest rates steady in a show of resolve to support the fragile economy, even at the cost of accelerating an unwelcome fall in the yen to fresh 32-year lows.

Authorities have struggled to tame the yen's relentless declines as investors focus on the BOJ's ultra-low interest rates that make it an outlier among a global wave of central banks tightening policy to combat soaring inflation.

Given rising commodity prices and the boost to import costs from the yen's slump, Japan's core consumer inflation rate hit an eight-year high of 3% in September and is seen staying above the BOJ's 2% target for the rest of this year, analysts say.

But with inflation modest compared with western nations and Japan's economic recovery still fragile, the BOJ is set to leave intact its minus 0.1% target for short-term interest rates and the target for the 10-year bond yield at around 0% at its two-day policy meeting that ends on Friday.

"It's hard to expect the BOJ to take monetary action to stem the yen's fall as currency policy falls under the jurisdiction of the finance ministry," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities.

Some market participants speculate the BOJ could tweak its dovish policy guidance amid growing public discontent over the weak-yen effect of its ultra-loose monetary policy.

"With the Fed determined to combat inflation, a minor policy tweak by the BOJ will do little to narrow the gap between U.S. and Japanese monetary policy," said Iwashita.

In fresh quarterly projections due on Friday, the BOJ is expected to slightly revise up its consumer inflation forecasts for the year ending in March 2023 and the following year, said five sources familiar with the bank's thinking.

The upgraded forecast will still show core consumer inflation sliding below the BOJ's 2% target next fiscal year as the impact of one-off factors, such as past rises in fuel costs, dissipate, the sources said.

The board will likely cut its growth forecasts for the current and following fiscal years, as global recession fears cloud the outlook for the export-reliant economy, they said.

Investors' attention will be focused on Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's post-meeting briefing for his views on the economic fallout from the yen's sharp declines, and clues on the timing of an eventual exit from the ultra-loose policy.

In July, the BOJ forecast core consumer inflation to hit 2.3% in fiscal year 2022 before slowing to 1.4% the following year. It projects the economy to expand 2.4% in the current fiscal year and rise 2% in fiscal 2023.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Leika Kihara


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.08% 93.956 Delayed Quote.12.29%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.20% 0.62931 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.98% 169 Delayed Quote.7.81%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.15% 1.1319 Delayed Quote.-17.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.53% 108.745 Delayed Quote.19.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.56% 0.7282 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.88% 146.827 Delayed Quote.11.81%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.26% 0.98334 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -1.39% 1.79003 Delayed Quote.17.48%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.27% 0.012118 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.89% 0.6695 Delayed Quote.-15.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.00% 85.033 Delayed Quote.7.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.14% 0.56953 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 1.14% 149.307 Delayed Quote.30.21%
Latest news "Economy"
05:20aJapan ruling party indicates stimulus to total around $174 billion -Kyodo
RE
05:19aChina offshore yuan  weakens below 7.3 per dollar to record low…
RE
05:14aStrong demand for English language learning keeps Pearson on track
RE
05:08aUnfazed by yen's slump, BOJ seen keeping ultra-low rates
RE
05:07aUK leadership contender Mordaunt "getting the numbers" - campaign spokesperson
RE
05:04aStocks at 2-1/2 yr lows on China sell-off amid policy worries
RE
05:04aJapan likely spent around $36 bln for Oct 21 FX intervention -estimate
RE
05:01aMike Ashley's Frasers buys 5.1% stake in ASOS
RE
05:01aAs Macron meets Pope Francis, abuse victims urge swifter reparations
RE
04:56aTOP NEWS: UK private sector output to hit near-two-year low in October
AI
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks jump on Fed slowdown hopes, Prosus slides on China woes
2Tesla cuts starting prices for Model 3, Model Y in China
3China Q3 GDP growth tops forecasts but meaningful rebound elusive
4A Singles Day without livestream superhosts leaves Alibaba in a quandar..
5China's Sept crude oil imports fall, fuel exports hit 15-mth high

HOT NEWS