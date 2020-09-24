UniCredit Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Jan Martin
|Last name(s):
|Kupfer
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|formal error regarding volume indication
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Derivative
|ISIN:
|DE000HW56750
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1080.8100 EUR
|9727.29 EUR
|1276.2500 EUR
|11486.25 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1178.53 EUR
|10606.77 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Exchange Stuttgart
|MIC:
|CATS
