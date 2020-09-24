Log in
UniCredit Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/24/2020 | 07:40am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.09.2020 / 13:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jan Martin
Last name(s): Kupfer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
formal error regarding volume indication

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
UniCredit Bank AG

b) LEI
2ZCNRR8UK83OBTEK2170 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000HW56750

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1080.8100 EUR 9727.29 EUR
1276.2500 EUR 11486.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1178.53 EUR 10606.77 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Exchange Stuttgart
MIC: CATS


24.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UniCredit Bank AG
Arabellastraße 12
81925 München
Germany
Internet: www.hvb.de/ir

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62923  24.09.2020 


© EQS 2020
