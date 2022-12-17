Advanced search
Unidentified gunman kills peacekeepers in Mali, mission chief says

12/17/2022 | 04:22am EST
BAMAKO (Reuters) - An unidentified gunman shot and killed two police officers from the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in Mali on Friday while they were on patrol near the city of Timbuktu, mission head El-Ghassim Wane said in a Tweet.

"I condemn this heinous act and wish a speedy recovery to the four other injured peacekeepers," Wane wrote.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
