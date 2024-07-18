STORY: :: The crowd at a campaign stop learns

Biden tested positive for COVID-19

:: Janet Murguia

President & CEO, UnidosUS

:: July 17, 2024

:: Las Vegas, Nevada

""Thank you all so much for your patience and understanding. Regrettably, I was just on the phone with President Biden and he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon. The president has been at many events, as we all know, and he just tested positive for COVID. So of course we understand that he needs to take the precautions that have recommended and he did not want to put anybody at risk. He said to tell my folks that we're not going to get rid of him that quickly. We're going to have a chance to hear from him in the future directly. He's just really sorry he couldn't be with us and obviously we share that disappointment. But we've seen how COVID has still impacted many in our community still and we understand that he needs to take the steps he needs to take to not just protect himself but to protect all of us."

Biden, under fire from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 while on a trip to Las Vegas on Wednesday (July 17) and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

Biden was due to speak at an event for UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organization, when the CEO walked on stage to make an announcement.