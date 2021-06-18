Unified Women's Healthcare and CCRM Fertility Establish Strategic Partnership

Partnership creates unique, diversified platform focused on enhancing women’s healthcare

Unified Women’s Healthcare (“Unified”), a leading practice management platform in women’s healthcare backed by Altas Partners (“Altas”), funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) and Oak HC/FT, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to partner with CCRM Fertility (“CCRM”), a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. As part of the transaction, CCRM founder Dr. William Schoolcraft will remain Medical Director and Jon Pardew will remain president and CEO. In addition, TA Associates, which has been a strategic investor in CCRM since 2015, will exit its stake in the company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

CCRM has established a network of leading fertility clinics that offer patients high-quality care and access to award-winning physicians, a full suite of services, innovative technology and cutting-edge labs. Founded in 1987 by Dr. Schoolcraft, CCRM leverages proprietary data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM has 11 in vitro fertilization (IVF) labs and 26 locations in North America supported by more than 40 physicians, 22 PhDs and 560 employees. The CCRM network offers exceptional convenience through a wide variety of treatments from basic infertility care to advanced IVF.

“The addition of CCRM’s clinically integrated fertility services platform marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Unified,” said Bob LaGalia, president and CEO of Unified. “CCRM has become the gold standard in fertility care and treatment through its collaboration with expert physicians and investment in research and development. Since its inception, CCRM has pioneered significant research breakthroughs in IVF and driven industry-leading success rates, helping meet the growing need for fertility services. We look forward to collaborating with CCRM to serve even more physicians and patients across the spectrum of women’s healthcare.”

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Unified, a company that has fundamentally transformed women’s healthcare and shares our deep commitment to helping physicians deliver best-in-class patient care,” said Dr. William Schoolcraft, founder and medical director of CCRM. “As part of Unified’s diversified healthcare platform, we’ll advance our mission to provide innovative solutions and treatments that help build families. We look forward to working alongside the exceptional team at Unified as we continue to deliver the highest level of patient care.”

The partnership, which is expected to close in July, is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Unified Women’s Healthcare

Founded in 2009, Unified Women’s Healthcare is the largest Ob-Gyn physician practice management company supporting more than 1,900 providers across 13 states and the District of Columbia. Unified remains an indispensable source of business knowledge, innovation, and support to empower physicians to make the greatest impact on transforming women’s healthcare for their patients. For more information, visit www.unifiedwomenshealthcare.com.

About CCRM Fertility

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leading network in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility’s network of expert physicians in coordination with its embryologists and geneticists coordinate to deliver in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility labs that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility has established a network of 11 fertility centers, including 26 offices throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

About Altas Partners

Altas Partners is an investment firm with a long-term orientation focused on acquiring significant interests in high-quality, market-leading businesses in partnership with outstanding management teams. Key elements of our approach include responsible capital structures, active ownership through strategic and operational support and an emphasis on sustainable value creation. We strive to deliver outstanding investment returns for our investing partners. Altas invests on behalf of endowments, foundations, public pension funds and other institutional investors.

For more information, please visit www.altas.com.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2021, including the acquisition of Landmark Partners, which closed June 2, 2021, Ares Management's global platform had approximately $227 billion of assets under management with more than 1,600 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com. Follow Ares on Twitter @Ares_Management.

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 535 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $3 billion per year. The firm’s more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

