Unifimoney Announces Integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform to Offer Digital Wealth Management Solutions

01/05/2022 | 02:19pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifimoney, a turnkey digital wealth management platform, today announced its availability within the Q2 Innovation Studio, making its trading platform pre-enabled to 450+ financial institutions (FIs) on the Q2 digital banking platform.

Q2 and Unifimoney partner to bring digital wealth management to Financial Institutions

As banks and credit unions embrace innovative fintech services to better serve their customers and remain competitive, investing and wealth management have become an increasingly critical market where consumer adoption has soared in recent years.

FIs will have the option to provide their customers single sign-on access to the Unifimoney platform, featuring thousands of stocks and ETF's, over 50 cryptocurrencies and precious metals including gold, silver and platinum.

"Banks and credit unions are looking for ways to attract and retain a new generation of customers," said Ben Soppitt, CEO of Unifimoney. "As consumers embrace digital investing and money management, regional banks and credit unions must seek to not just keep up with fintechs and 'Big Brand' banks but outcompete them. We are thrilled to be part of that future and to have our digital wealth management solution integrated to the Q2 platform."

The Q2 Innovation Studio is a portfolio of technologies and programs that FIs and Q2 fintech partners can leverage to design, develop and distribute innovative digital banking products, services, and features. Through the Q2 Marketplace and Partner Accelerator Programs, FIs can now select and deploy pre-integrated apps fast, without investing in development and implementation resources or the time-consuming evaluation process.

For more information on Q2 Innovation Studio please visit https://www.q2.com/fintech

About Unifimoney

Unifimoney is a turnkey digital wealth management platform supporting passive and active investing of both conventional and alternative assets. Based in San Francisco and serving community banks and credit unions to enable them to offer consumers access to innovative investment and wealth management solutions through their existing banking app and web sites. Unifimoney RIA Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Unifimoney Inc. and is an SEC Registered RIA. For more information visit www.unifimoney.com

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unifimoney-announces-integration-with-q2s-digital-banking-platform-to-offer-digital-wealth-management-solutions-301454883.html

SOURCE Unifimoney


© PRNewswire 2022
