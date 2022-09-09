Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Unifor union, Bell Canada reach tentative agreement on labour negotiations

09/09/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Telecommunications signs in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canadian clerical workers and telecom services provider Bell Canada reached a tentative agreement over pay and the right to work from home, the country's biggest private-sector labour union said on Friday.

Unifor ACL, which represents the unionized workers at Bell Canada's Bell Aliant unit in four Atlantic provinces, declared an impasse in late July after talks broke down with the company after a week of negotiations.

"Details of the collective agreement will only be released pending ratification by members of the bargaining unit," the labour union said on Friday.

Workers have been seeking a pay increase, the right to keep working from home and an enforceable floor of employment in the bargaining unit, Unifor previously said, with talks ongoing since February.

Bell Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pMusk says Twitter whistleblower payment is another reason to scrap merger
RE
05:40pFormer Hollywood executive gets 6 years prison for defrauding BlackRock fund
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% This Week to 100.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.90% to $1.0047 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.66% to $1.1588 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 1.70% to 142.58 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Gained 4.17% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Gained 4.61% to $1720.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBitcoin Gained 9.88% to $21284.55 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pU.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University prohibit LGBT student club
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK Likely to Avoid Recession Due to Energy Price Freeze
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Darktrace, Nasdaq, Regeneron, ..
3FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
4BoE to press on with rate hikes even as inflation forecasts fall
5U.S. diesel stocks critically low after failing to recover over summer:..

HOT NEWS