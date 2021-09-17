Log in
Unifrax : Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for SiFAB™ Manufacturing Line

09/17/2021 | 02:47pm EDT
As construction continues at the New Carlisle, Indiana facility, the company celebrates its first large-scale silicon fiber production line

Today, Unifrax, a leading manufacturer of high-performance specialty materials, held a ceremonial event celebrating its first large-scale SiFAB™ Silicon Fiber Anode Battery Technology manufacturing line, which is currently under construction at the company’s north central Indiana facility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005495/en/

Unifrax team celebrates SiFAB groundbreaking at New Carlisle plant. (Photo: Business Wire)

Unifrax team celebrates SiFAB groundbreaking at New Carlisle plant. (Photo: Business Wire)

The event recognized Unifrax’s ongoing partnership with the State of Indiana and St. Joseph County, along with SiFAB’s continued progress.

Unifrax executives, along with the SiFAB manufacturing team and local and state government officials, kicked off the ceremony at 10 a.m. EDT at the New Carlisle, IN plant, with remarks by John Dandolph, president and CEO, Unifrax.

“Through the support of the State of Indiana and St. Joseph County, we have the ability to leverage our existing New Carlisle facility and add new infrastructure to significantly accelerate the timeline for supplying SiFAB to our customers,” said Dandolph. “It’s a joint effort that we wish to celebrate. And with recent data showcasing SiFAB’s positive results, we’re on track to delivering a technology that can be used in existing processes around the world to help transform the battery industry as we know it.”

The SiFAB manufacturing line was officially announced in June 2021, and earlier this month, Unifrax released data following advanced testing of SiFAB, demonstrating promising performance in multiple battery systems in addition to successful application in roll-to-roll processes in standard manufacturing scenarios.

The new line is slated to create up to 20 jobs by the end 2022, with additional growth anticipated by the end of 2023.

To learn more about SiFAB or the manufacturing line, visit www.sifab.com.

About Unifrax

Unifrax develops and manufactures high-performance specialty materials used in advanced applications, including high-temperature industrial insulation, electric vehicles, energy storage, filtration and fire protection, among many others. Unifrax products are designed with the ultimate goal of saving energy, reducing pollution and improving safety for people, buildings and equipment by delivering on our commitment to our customers of greener, cleaner, safer solutions for their application challenges. Unifrax has 37 manufacturing facilities operating in 12 countries and employs 2,700+ employees globally. More information is available at www.unifrax.com. For updates, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
