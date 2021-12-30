Log in
Unifund Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements

12/30/2021 | 05:41am EST
30 December 2021

Unifund Plc (the “Company”) – LEI 213800LITDTT8TBYHX49

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2020.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717945/Unifund_Plc_Financial_statement_30_September_2020_final_Signed.pdf

For further information please contact:

Unifund Plc
Bastion House 6th Floor, 140 London Wall
London, EC2Y 5DN
spvservices@apexfs.com


