Unifund Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements

30 December 2021

Unifund Plc (the “Company”) – LEI 213800LITDTT8TBYHX49

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2020.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717945/Unifund_Plc_Financial_statement_30_September_2020_final_Signed.pdf

For further information please contact:

Unifund Plc

Bastion House 6th Floor, 140 London Wall

London, EC2Y 5DN

spvservices@apexfs.com