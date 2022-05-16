Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Unilateral action on N. Ireland is wrong, Sinn Fein tells UK's Johnson

05/16/2022 | 10:55am EDT
British PM Johnson visits Northern Ireland

HILLSBOROUGH, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said her party had a "fairly tough" meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday in which they told him taking unilateral action over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland would be wrong.

McDonald said Johnson was not clear with her about the details of proposed domestic legislation which would effectively disapply parts of the so-called Northern Ireland protocol.

"We have said directly to him that the proposed unilateral act of legislating at Westminster is wrong. It seems to us absolutely extraordinary that the British government would propose to legislate to break the law," McDonald told reporters following a meeting with Johnson in Northern Ireland.

"We've had no straight answers really from the British Prime Minister."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS