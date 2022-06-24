Unilever Could Face Persistent Cost Inflation, Says Jefferies

Unilever Could Face Persistent Cost Inflation

0919 GMT - Unilever's margins are expected to improve in the second quarter but are still seen remaining under pressure given that inflation seems set to stay in 2023, analysts at Jefferies say. However, they estimate that a volume/mix--the price effect from the variation between price and number of units sold--margin for the 2Q to be -1.4%, ahead of the market consensus of -2.0%, driven by stronger pricing. The analysts also expect a volume tailwind as the consumer-goods giant benefits from a normalized ice cream season in Europe. Jefferies has a buy recommendation on the stock and a price target of 4,130 pence. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Barclays to Buy Kensington Mortgage Co., Portfolio for Around $2.8 Bln

Barclays PLC said Friday that it has agreed to acquire Kensington Mortgage Co. and a related portfolio of U.K. mortgages for around 2.3 billion pounds ($2.82 billion).

Ferguson Launches GBP375 Mln Share Buyback

Ferguson PLC said Friday that it is starting a share buyback of 375 million pounds ($459.8 million) in continuation of its $2 billion repurchase program.

Lamprell Says Blofeld Takeover Offer Is at a Significant Discount

Lamprell PLC said Friday that it considers the takeover cash offer from Blofeld Investment Management to be at a significant discount to the prevailing share price and so far no agreement has been reached.

RPS Group Says Five-Month Performance Was Better Than Expected

RPS Group PLC said Friday that its performance in the first five months of the year was better than expected.

Greencoat Renewables Agrees to Buy 134MW Swedish Wind Farm -- Deal Digest

ACQUIRER: Greencoat Renewables PLC, a renewable-infrastructure company.

Trackwise Designs Sees 2022 Sales Below Market Views on Lower Demand

Trackwise Designs PLC said Friday that sales for 2022 are expected to be below market views due to reduced customer demand.

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Raises GBP45 Mln Via Equity Issue

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co. said Friday that it has raised 45 million pounds ($55.2 million) via share issue to acquire further assets.

Essentra to Sell Packaging Businesses for GBP312 Mln

Essentra PLC said Friday that it will sell its packaging businesses ESNT Packaging & Securing Solutions Ltd. and Essentra Packaging US Inc. for 312 million pounds ($382.5 million) in cash.

Southern Energy Completes Expanded Share Placing, Raises $31.0 Mln

Southern Energy Corp. said Friday that it has completed an increased placing of shares in the U.K., bringing the size of its total offering to $31.0 million from $30.0 million.

Ultra Electronics Takeover by Advent's Cobham Moves Closer to UK Government Approval

Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC said Friday that it has noted the U.K. government is minded to accept the undertakings proposed by Advent International Corp.'s Cobham Group Holdings Ltd. to allow its takeover of Ultra.

LSL Property Services to Extend Share Buyback for Three Months

LSL Property Services PLC said Friday that it will extend its 10 million pound ($12.3 million) share-buyback program for an additional three months, from the end of June to the end of September.

Lamprell Shares Fall on Liquidity Constraints Warning

Shares in Lamprell PLC fell Friday after the company said that it is looking for a solution to meet its immediate funding obligations of $75 million in June and July as it continues to be affected by low-margin projects and insufficient revenue levels.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Cuts Top End of Production Guidance

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. on Friday narrowed its 2022 production guidance toward the lower end of the range.

