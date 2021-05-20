Unilever : Takes Action to Create Systemic Change for LGBTQI+ Communities

5/20/2021

United We Stand campaign aims to make frontline change Unilever U.S. will focus on geographically overlooked areas

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ (May 20, 2021) - Today, Unilever U.S. continues its work toward creating a more inclusive society with the newest phase of its United We Stand campaign, which supports the LGBTQI+ community nationwide.

For its third year, United We Stand will focus on empowering and strengthening local communities by supporting on-the-ground grassroots organizations to make real frontline change. The work will be focused outside of major cities that typically offer more support and services for LGBTQI+ residents.

This year, Unilever will focus on five LGBTQI+ communities in areas that are most in need of support services. The cities were chosen using the Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index, which examines how municipal laws, policies, and services protect and support LGBTQI+ people who live and work there. These cities include Monroe, La., Moore, Okla., Clemson, S.C., Florence, Ala., and Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local organizations receiving direct support include the Forum for Equality (Louisiana), Freedom Oklahoma, South Carolina Black Pride, The Knights & Orchids Society (Alabama), and PFLAG (Missouri).

This program will extend beyond Pride Month with year-round continuous partnerships that aim to address key issues that help raise living standards for LGBTQI+ people in these areas. The efforts will focus on lowering hate crime rates, creating safe spaces, increasing access to local services, fighting conversion therapy, HIV decriminalization, youth homelessness and nutritional support for the LGBTQI+ community.

'While much progress has been made, the LGBTQI+ community needs more support especially in underserved areas,' said Fabian Garcia, president of Unilever North America. 'By working with on-the-ground grassroots organizations that have an intimate knowledge of their local communities, Unilever intends to make a lasting impact and contribute to a fairer, more inclusive society.'

As part of this effort, Unilever will support the creation of five films with the acclaimed filmmaker Tourmaline, who has partnered with Unilever since United We Stand launched in 2019. This year's videos will explore the stories of change-making individuals from multiple intersectional LGBTQI+ experiences including rural, Indigenous, Black, Latinx, Transgender/Non-Conforming, and youth. This work is part of the company's ongoing efforts to increase diversity in advertisements and content, both on-screen and behind the camera.

One of the key pillars of Unilever's sustainable business strategy, the Unilever Compass, is to contribute to a fairer, more socially inclusive world. One of the ways the company aims to do this by promoting equity, diversity and inclusion within and outside of its walls. United We Stand is one of the ways the company is taking action against these goals.

