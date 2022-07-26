Unilever's Reorganization Seems to be Progressing Well, RBC Says

0705 GMT - Unilever's 1H performance was satisfactory and there are signs of progress from its management reorganization, RBC Capital Markets analysts James Edwardes Jones and Emma Letheren say in a research note. "While volume was slightly worse than consensus expectations, every other line in the P&L was better," they say. The concerns about disruption caused by the new company's structure also have been dissipated, they add. RBC has a perform recommendation on the stock and a price target of 3,400 pence. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Shell USA Inc. and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. have agreed to merge.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it has appointed Tufan Erginbilgic as its new chief executive officer from Jan. 1, 2023, replacing Warren East who said in February that he would be stepping down.

Compass Group PLC said Tuesday that it was raising its fiscal 2022 organic revenue growth guidance due to the significant acceleration in growth and continuing recovery of its base business.

Wickes Group PLC said Tuesday that it has had strong sales in the first half, but has seen some softening in its DIY and do-it-for-me, or DIFM, markets in recent weeks.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. on Tuesday reported lower Ebitda for the first half of the year, as its iron-ore production and realized prices declined.

Unilever PLC said Tuesday that it expects underlying sales growth for the full year to exceed previous guidance, driven by higher prices, although volumes are forecast to be under pressure.

Games Workshop Group PLC said Tuesday that its fiscal 2022 pretax profit and revenue both rose, and it was confident for the future.

easyJet PLC said Tuesday that headline pretax loss narrowed as revenue increased for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, and that it has taken action to remove capacity in the fourth quarter due to airport-imposed caps.

Reach PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit for its first half rose, reflecting an on-year reduction in adjusted items.

Brighton Pier Group PLC said Tuesday that sales for fiscal 2022 nearly tripled, helped by a pandemic-recovery boom in demand for entertainment and government initiatives to support the hospitality industry.

Drax Group PLC on Tuesday reported higher profits for the first half of 2022, reflecting a strong performance from its power generation plants.

Mitie Group PLC said Tuesday that first-quarter revenue rose thanks to new contract wins and acquisitions.

Shoe Zone PLC said Tuesday that its performance has been stronger than expected since June 29.

OnTheMarket PLC said Tuesday that it has made a positive start to fiscal 2023, with performance in line with its expectations.

