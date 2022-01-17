Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Unilever's offer for GSK's consumer health raises doubts, questions over strategy

01/17/2022 | 10:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Unilever is seen at the headquarters in Rotterdam

(Reuters) - Unilever faces a dilemma after its 50 billion pound ($68 billion) offer for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare assets was rejected -- should it raise the bid and risk overpaying or seek another route to expand in healthcare?

The bid for GSK's assets, including Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers, comes as Unilever is dealing with steep inflation and sluggish growth in emerging markets, where it derives 60% of its revenues.

Chief Executive Alan Jope, in the role since 2019, is also facing shareholder pressure over a languishing stock price, which fell as much as 8% on Monday after its bid became public.

Analysts said digesting GSK's consumer health assets at a price of over 50 billion pounds in cash and stock, would nearly triple Unilever's leverage towards 5.6 times in the first year from 2 times net debt to EBITDA currently.

"The leverage implied by such a deal would make it less likely they turn around their core business," Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said, pointing to Unilever's added balance sheet pressure and limited ability to invest behind brands.

FOOD TO GO?

Unilever on Monday also announced plans to focus more on health, beauty and hygiene products, after an extensive review of its businesses.

This points to a potential spin off or disposal of its Foods business, at least three brokerages said. However, letting go of a cash-generative business could be detrimental at this time, they said, and it would be difficult for Unilever to sell the entire business to a single buyer.

HSBC analysts said the GSK move added to uncertainty over where Unilever was heading.

"Unilever's approach is likely to raise a number of questions over what it might do next from both an M&A standpoint and in terms of the structure of its own business," HSBC analyst Jeremy Fialko said in a note.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

Analysts expressed concerns about Unilever's track record with acquisitions, highlighting its purchase Dollar Shave Club for 1 billion in 2016 which they said had failed to make a major mark on its fortunes.

HSBC pointed to the company's last big acquisition - Bestfoods for $25 billion in 2000 - which saddled it with slow growth, middle of the aisle food brands, which Unilever has trimmed via the sale of tea and spreads businesses.

"The patchy historical track record of large transactions in the sector - and indeed Unilever's last really big acquisition, Bestfoods - is also likely to be at the forefront of investors' minds," HSBC said.

Bernstein's Monteyne said big consumer goods deals do not pay out as it is "impossible" to eke out very high growth rates on such large businesses, pointing to Reckitt Beckiser's Mead Johnson deal and Danone's Whitewave foods acquisition.

MARGIN IMPACT

Analysts also said a GSK deal could significantly erode Unilever's stable operating margins of 18-19%, a big draw for long term investors, saying it offers only a mid-single digit return on investment, when accounting for cost savings and revenue synergies.

Berenberg analyst James Targett said he doubted the deal would provide Unilever the organic growth lift it is seeking, pointing to GSK's Consumer Health business's 1% average growth over the past 20 quarters, compared with 3% for Unilever.

UNCHARTED WATERS

While GSK's consumer assets would bolster Unilever's presence in the oral care and vitamins and supplements category, it would also bring over-the-counter drugs, such as Panadol and Advil, to its roster.

RBC Capital Markets said GSK's large portfolio of products with clinical/medical characteristics and consequently regulatory obstacles could restrict Unilever's ability to roll the acquired brands into new markets as it does with consumer brands.

"We can't imagine many things that would unnerve us more

about Unilever than acquiring GSK consumer health," RBC's James Targett wrote.

"We see little justification for such a deal strategically, operationally or financially."

($1 = 0.7331 pounds)

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir and Jane Merriman)

By Siddharth Cavale


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANONE 0.16% 57.98 Real-time Quote.6.01%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 4.41% 1713.6 Delayed Quote.2.14%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.31% 518.3 Delayed Quote.15.15%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 3.12% 6391 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
UNILEVER PLC -5.88% 3704.5 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:00aOzone harms East Asian crops, costing $63 bln a year, scientists say
RE
10:59aBank of Canada Survey Indicates Strong Upward Wage Pressure
DJ
10:58aGerman transport minister reverses from 15 mln electric vehicles goal
RE
10:57aBitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift
RE
10:57aSouth African rand slips as dollar edges higher
RE
10:56aRussian forces arrive in Belarus for joint military drills
RE
10:53aLebanese cabinet to meet next week after three-month gap, Al Jadeed TV says
RE
10:49aFirms see increasing labor shortages and wage pressures - Bank of Canada survey
RE
10:45aThe study, among 150 subjects, also shows that fourth shot is still not effective enough to prevent omicron infection
RE
10:45aPreliminary study at israeli hospital shows fourth shot of pfizer/biontech or moderna vaccine leads to higher level of antibodies than after third shot
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse faces more upheaval after chairman's sudden exit
2Nokia Oyj : partners with IP Telecom to deliver quantum-safe data cente..
3Invictus Energy : SPP Supplementary Prospectus
4European shares edge higher ahead of earnings; China adds stimulus
5News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS