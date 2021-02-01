Log in
Union Home Mortgage : Wins #1 Ranking Among US Workplaces in New Report

02/01/2021 | 02:02pm EST
Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with world-class culture, has been ranked #1 in the Top Workplaces USA 2021 list among companies with 1,000 to 2,499 employees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005796/en/

Union Home Mortgage headquarters in Strongsville, Ohio (Photo: Business Wire)

Union Home Mortgage headquarters in Strongsville, Ohio (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is such an incredible achievement, and I am immensely proud of our team and all the work they’ve done to earn the right to be number one,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “We believe in partnership here at UHM – that’s why the 1,400 people I work with around the country are called Partners, not employees. We are growing. We are competing and we are having fun doing it together.”

The 2021 Top Workplaces USA list is administered by Energage, a firm specializing in employee engagement and workplace improvement research. The award celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work together, by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice.

Union Home Mortgage was named a top workplace nationwide alongside fellow Northeast Ohio company Progressive Insurance, HubSpot, and Edward Jones among others. In total, more than 10,000 companies across the country were invited to apply for the program. Ultimately, just over 1,100 organizations were surveyed in 2020 to develop the list of top employers and ranked respondents on their ability to engage employees, showcase standout culture, and attract and maintain top talent.

Union Home Mortgage has been named a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for 6 consecutive years. The company is recognized for its world-class culture with a foundation resting on a Code of Conduct unique in the mortgage industry. Founded and headquartered in Strongsville, Ohio, the company employs more than 1,400 Partners across the country. To learn more about UHM and career opportunities available, please visit UHM.com/careers.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 6 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $10 billion in responsible lending per year.


© Business Wire 2021
