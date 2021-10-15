Union Home Mortgage : to Partner with Olympic Gold Medalist, Katie Nageotte

Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, today announced its partnership with Olympic gold medal winning pole vaulter, Katie Nageotte.

Olympic gold medalist Katie Nageotte (Photo: Business Wire)

The Northeast Ohio native will team up with UHM for its “CLEVELAND, THIS IS FOR YOU!” campaign, set to kick off at the starting line of the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon.

“We are so proud to welcome Katie into the UHM family,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “She dazzled the world in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, bringing the gold medal home to Northeast Ohio. She was a natural fit for us to partner with, as her story of perseverance and drive is inspiring and something we all can relate to – whether it be going for gold or owning your first home.”

Nageotte was born in Cleveland and attended Olmsted Falls High School. She went on to further her education and athletic career at Ashland University, where she became a two-time NCAA Division II Pole Vaulting Champion and a three-time All-American.

“I am so excited to partner with Union Home Mortgage,” said Nageotte. “Northeast Ohio holds such a special place in my heart, and it means so much to work with the Hometown Lender that has helped so many across the area—and now across the country.”

Nageotte made her Olympic debut during the 2020 Tokyo games, where she nearly failed to clear her opening height. Later in the competition, she cleared 4.90 meters (16 feet, 1 inch) to claim the gold medal. Moments after winning, Nageotte turned to the camera and said, “Cleveland, this is for you!”

Nageotte will be at the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon on Sunday, October 24, 2021. She will also be at Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon Health and Fitness Expo presented by University Hospitals on Saturday, October 23, 2021, between 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. to sign autographs. OneTeam Partners facilitated the new partnership in collaboration with all parties.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 155 branches across 44 states and D.C. For seven consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

About OneTeam Partners:

A growing licensing, marketing, and multimedia powerhouse, OneTeam launched as a joint venture between the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), MLB Players Association (MLBPA), and RedBird Capital Partners to maximize the collective value of athletes’ rights across group licensing, marketing, media and investing. OneTeam represents a range of commercial business interests on behalf of the athletes of the NFLPA, MLBPA, MLSPA, U.S. Women’s National Team PA, WNBPA and U.S. Rugby PA. OneTeam also has several collegiate partnerships that include Altius Sports Partners, INFLCR, Opendorse, and The Brandr Group. To learn more visit www.joinoneteam.com. To reach OneTeam, contact Dave Cooper, david@mvppr.com

