Union Institute & University :'s First Virtual National Commencement Set for Oct. 25

CINCINNATI, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its distinguished history, Union Institute & University will hold its National Commencement ceremony in a virtual format. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. Eastern time/11 a.m. Pacific time.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual ceremony became necessary and will be no less memorable than Union's traditional in-person ceremonies. The virtual event will allow families to gather safely and participate from around the world. Each student will be celebrated as their photograph, earned degree and a short quote are projected online. After the ceremony, graduates will be able to enter Zoom chat rooms customized to their degree and major, where they can join fellow graduates and faculty.

President Karen Schuster Webb said, "The celebration marks the achievement of our graduating students, who have completed their degrees while dealing with the challenges presented during these unprecedented times."

The program will open with a performance by the renowned Soul Children of Chicago, under the direction of Dr. Walter Whitman. The Rev. M. Merritt Worthen, a 2020 graduate of Union's Ph.D. program and senior pastor at College Hill Community Church in Dayton, Ohio, will deliver the invocation.

President Karen Schuster Webb and Provost Nelson Soto will deliver greetings and host the ceremony. Edgar L. Smith Jr., vice chair of the Board of Trustees, will confer degrees upon the graduates.

The keynote speaker will be U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis, who earned his Ph.D. from Union in 1977. Congressman Davis has served as the U.S. Representative from Illinois's Seventh Congressional District since 1996.

More than 112 students will participate, representing more than 400 students who have earned degrees in the following areas: Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Master of Arts, Master of Arts with a major in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Master of Education, Master of Science in Organizational Leadership, and Doctor of Philosophy in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Other highlights include awards to students, faculty members and alumni who have achieved excellence in their respective endeavors. Graduating veterans will wear a red, white and blue honor cord in recognition of their service.

Reflecting on the importance of Sunday's ceremony, President Webb added, "Congratulations to our graduates. They now join more than 20,000 alumni who continue to bring honor to Union's mission to provide creative and achievable pathways and solutions for students to be engaged, enlightened and empowered as they pursue a lifetime of learning, service and social responsibility."

About Union Institute & University

Union Institute & University offers educational programs for those who wish to achieve their professional goals and pursue a lifetime of learning, service and social responsibility. Founded to serve adults in 1964, Union has been a leader in distance learning having developed and delivered high-quality certificate, undergraduate, master's and doctoral degree programs for over 50 years. Union students complete their studies online, as hybrid, or low-residency programs.

A private nonprofit university, with international outreach, Union Institute & University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, and has satellite centers located in Ohio, Florida and California.

To learn more about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-institute--universitys-first-virtual-national-commencement-set-for-oct-25-301158317.html

SOURCE Union Institute & University