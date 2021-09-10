Ministry of Home Affairs

09 SEP 2021

The Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah presented the Tenth Volume of the Report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language to the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, in New Delhi today. The Minister of State for Home, Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra and Vice Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, Shri Bhartrihari Mahtab were also present on the occasion.

Shri Amit Shah also had a meaningful discussion with the President of India on the issue of optimum use of local languages ​​and the Official Language, Hindi. At the same time, the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation informed

the President about the current status of Hindi in the Government of India and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the use of Hindi in the six ministries of the Central Government concerned with the general public, is very much encouraging. These include the Ministries of Home, Agriculture, Defence, Rural Development and Railways.

Expressing his views on the spread of Hindi, the President of India said that people who are doing good work and publicity of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states need to be encouraged.

The Tenth Volume of the Report prepared by the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language also comments on the recommendations which were rejected in the previous nine volumes. The main recommendations include strengthening institutions related to Hindi, making it mandatory to choose between Hindi and English in recruitment examinations and taking Hindi to the Supreme Court, etc.

The meeting was attended by convener of the First Sub-Committee, Shri Ramchandra Jangra, co-convener of the First Sub-Committee, Shrirang Appa Barne, convener of the Second Sub-Committee, Smt. Rita Bahuguna Joshi, co-convener, Shri Pradeep Tamta, convener of the Third Sub-Committee, Shri Chirag Paswan and co-convener, Dr. Manoj Rajoria.

