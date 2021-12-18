Ministry of Steel

Union Minister of Steel visits Mandi Gobindgarh Steel Cluster



Secondary steel sector an important part of Indian steel sector: Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh





Posted On: 18 DEC 2021

The National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST), Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib District of Punjab, established by Ministry of Steel, Government of India today organized an interactive meet of industrialists from steel industry with Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab. The meet is supported by national and local Associations like All India Steel Reroller's Association (AISRA), All India Induction Furnace Association (AIIFA), and Mandi Gobindgarh Furnace Association (MFA).

Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh during an interaction with local industrialists from Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Ludhiana and adjoining areas in NISST, Mandi Gobindgarh of Fatehgarh Sahib District, Punjab

Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh planting a sapling in the campus of National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST), Mandi Gobindgarh of Fatehgarh Sahib District, Punjab

The Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh emphasized that secondary steel sector is an important part of Indian steel sector and the target of achieving 300 million tonnes of steel capacity by the year 2030-31 can't be achieved without active participation of secondary steel sector. Further, he said to achieve this the secondary steel sector needs to upgrade itself and assured full help to the sector on behalf of Ministry of Steel.

Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh informed that the present government has decriminalized many acts for better industry environment and ease of doing business. He said that secondary steel sector has to contribute significantly in making Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Minister also visited campus of National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST) and saw the infrastructure facilities of NISST and interact with NISST officials. He planted a sapling and emphasized the need for green and clean environment.

