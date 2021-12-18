Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Union Minister of Steel visits Mandi Gobindgarh Steel Cluster

12/18/2021 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Steel
Union Minister of Steel visits Mandi Gobindgarh Steel Cluster

Secondary steel sector an important part of Indian steel sector: Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh
Posted On: 18 DEC 2021 7:00PM by PIB Delhi

The National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST), Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib District of Punjab, established by Ministry of Steel, Government of India today organized an interactive meet of industrialists from steel industry with Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab. The meet is supported by national and local Associations like All India Steel Reroller's Association (AISRA), All India Induction Furnace Association (AIIFA), and Mandi Gobindgarh Furnace Association (MFA).

Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh during an interaction with local industrialists from Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Ludhiana and adjoining areas in NISST, Mandi Gobindgarh of Fatehgarh Sahib District, Punjab

Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh planting a sapling in the campus of National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST), Mandi Gobindgarh of Fatehgarh Sahib District, Punjab

The Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh emphasized that secondary steel sector is an important part of Indian steel sector and the target of achieving 300 million tonnes of steel capacity by the year 2030-31 can't be achieved without active participation of secondary steel sector. Further, he said to achieve this the secondary steel sector needs to upgrade itself and assured full help to the sector on behalf of Ministry of Steel.

Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh informed that the present government has decriminalized many acts for better industry environment and ease of doing business. He said that secondary steel sector has to contribute significantly in making Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Minister also visited campus of National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST) and saw the infrastructure facilities of NISST and interact with NISST officials. He planted a sapling and emphasized the need for green and clean environment.

***

PS/HR



(Release ID: 1783074)Visitor Counter : 4


Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 13:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:00aTurkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy
RE
09:58aDid You Acquire (FKWL) Before September 17, 2020? Should Franklin Wireless Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel
GL
09:56aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action
GL
09:34aExplosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15
RE
09:30aWe wish you a merry vaccine! Lisbon starts inoculating children
RE
09:25aChelsea owner Abramovich gets Portuguese citizenship
RE
09:04a'Super Saturday' set to lure last-minute shoppers in U.S. despite Omicron surge
RE
09:01aU.S. Senate confirms ex-Chicago Mayor Emanuel to be ambassador to Japan
RE
08:50aSTEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL receives prestigious Golden Peacock Environment Management Award 2021
PU
08:50aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :mutual termination of subscription agreement for proposed joint venture & entry into new term sheet
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
2Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15
3Cricket-Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory
4Narrowing market breadth may be worrying signal for stocks
5Telecom Italia's former CEO steps down from company board

HOT NEWS