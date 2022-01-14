Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Union Pacific encourages employees to work from home through January

01/14/2022 | 06:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Union Pacific rail car is parked at a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train yard in Seattle

(Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp said it was encouraging employees to work from home until Jan. 30, as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus forces companies to rethink bringing employees back to office.

"We are still encouraging employees to report their vaccination status and get vaccinated," Union Pacific said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The company, which operates in 23 states and connects East Coast ports to key terminals like Chicago, had suspended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees last month after a judge blocked the Biden administration's inoculation rule for federal contractors.

About 73% of its 31,000 employees were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Dec. 8, the U.S. railroad operator had said.

Some U.S. companies are asking employees to work from home in a bid to prevent infection among staff as the Omicron variant rages through the country. 779,588 new COVID-19 cases were reported
in the United States on average over the past week, a Reuters tally showed https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS/dgkvlgkrkpb.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

By Nathan Gomes


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:59aWells Fargo profit rises on asset sales boost
RE
06:58aDollar weakens for a 4th day on U.S. rate view
RE
06:58aJPMorgan profit beats estimates on M&A boost
RE
06:56aDollar weakens for a 4th day on U.S. rate view
RE
06:54aThailand and Indonesia unveil plans to develop molnupiravir COVID-19 pill
RE
06:53aOil's bull run rolls on despite possible China reserves release
RE
06:42aUN rights office decries Ethiopia air strikes, says 108 killed this month
RE
06:42aRBI releases Discussion Paper on Prudential Norms for Classification, Valuation and Operations of Investment Portfolio of Commercial Banks
PU
06:42aTitan LNG wins tender to bunker ferry in Marseille
PU
06:41aQuake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, felt strongly in capital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European shares in the red after hawkish Fed comments
2EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soaring energy bills
3Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
4Biden voting rights push scotched by Democrats Sinema, Manchin
5Grieg Seafood ASA: Q4 2021 trading update

HOT NEWS