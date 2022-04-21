Union Pacific quarterly profit rises 21.5% on higher prices, shipments
04/21/2022 | 07:56am EDT
(Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp posted a 21.5% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, benefiting from higher shipments due to a rise in U.S. factory production and price hikes.
Net income in the quarter ended March 31 rose to $1.63 billion, or $2.57 per share, from $1.34 billion, or $2 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)