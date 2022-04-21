Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Union Pacific quarterly profit rises 21.5% on higher prices, shipments

04/21/2022 | 07:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Union Pacific rail car is parked at the CP Rail Toronto Yard in Scarborough

(Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp posted a 21.5% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, benefiting from higher shipments due to a rise in U.S. factory production and price hikes.

Net income in the quarter ended March 31 rose to $1.63 billion, or $2.57 per share, from $1.34 billion, or $2 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:58aS.African leader speaks to Zelenskiy, calls for negotiated end to Ukraine conflict
RE
07:58aKremlin asks why Zelenskiy is not seeing its proposal
RE
07:56aUnion Pacific quarterly profit rises 21.5% on higher prices, shipments
RE
07:54aHumana to sell majority stake in hospice business to CD&R for $2.8 billion
RE
07:49aIndia's financial crime watchdog raids JSPL offices - source
RE
07:48aGermany's Evonik beats earnings expectations on higher pricing
RE
07:48aFutures climb after strong results from Tesla
RE
07:45aGreece to release Russian tanker amid confusion over sanctions
RE
07:43aStung by criticism, Germany says it is open to sending Ukraine heavy weapons
RE
07:41aUK's Johnson may face contempt probe over lockdown parties
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, HK stocks fall on virus, geopolitical risks; CNOOC shines
2European shares extend gains on upbeat earnings; Anglo American drags m..
3Nestle 1Q Sales Rose; Backs 2022 Outlook
4Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Chevron, Exxon, Netflix, Tesla...
5Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble

HOT NEWS