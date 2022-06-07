Union Pacific to miss margin forecast as costs mount

June 7 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp on Tuesday
warned it would miss full-year margin targets as the U.S.
railroad operator battles rising fuel prices and network costs.
A labor crunch and weather-related outages also contributed
to "choppy progress" over the last couple of weeks, the company
said.
Staff shortages caused by COVID-19 cases are among the
challenges facing North American railroad operators, as they
struggle to meet higher shipping volumes following a rebound in
manufacturing from pandemic lows.
"Inflationary pressures beyond fuel have increased since the
beginning of the year, and we now expect our all-in inflation to
be around 4% for the full year," Chief Financial officer
Jennifer Hamann said at the UBS Global Industrials and
Transportation Conference.
The company is unlikely to meet its forecast for a full-year
operating ratio beginning with 55%, but it would improve from
the previous year, Hamann added.
Nebraska-based Union Pacific expects its incremental
operating margin for the year to drop below the original
forecast of mid-60%.
Higher recrew, overtime and locomotive maintenance are
driving up network costs.
In April, Union Pacific flagged congestion on tracks that
was hurting its ability to meet shipping demand and said cost
per employee had increased 6%.
(Reporting by Kannaki Deka and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Devika Syamnath)