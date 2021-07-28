Log in
Union Plus: AT&T

07/28/2021 | 03:34pm EDT
Source: Union Plus

Save money every month on your phone bill

We've got the wireless savings for your family's needs. Visit your nearest AT&T store and show proof of union membership.

Ready to save on unlimited? We thought so!

Union members can save up to $10/month savings per line on AT&T Unlimited Elite® with AT&T Signature Program.

*Requires proof of eligibility. Credit(s) within 2 bill cycles. $10/mo. per phone line discount applies only to phone lines 1-5. Any additional phone lines added over 5 and up to max of 10 reduces all phone line (including lines 1-5) discounts to $5/mo. per phone line. Eligibility requirements & other restrictions apply. See below for details.

Enroll Online:

Sign in to your union account to verify your membership here.

New AT&T Customers: You'll be linked back to att.com and automatically enrolled after your online purchase.

Existing AT&T Customers: You'll be able to enroll and can start enjoying benefits.

Enroll In an AT&T Store:

  1. Visit your nearest AT&T store or authorized AT&T retailer. Find a store below.
  2. Show your union ID, Union Plus coupon or proof of union membership and mention code 3508840 to an in-store expert.
  3. They will help you enroll and answer your questions.

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 19:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS