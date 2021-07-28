Union Plus: AT&T

Source: Union Plus

Save money every month on your phone bill

We've got the wireless savings for your family's needs. Visit your nearest AT&T store and show proof of union membership.

Ready to save on unlimited? We thought so!

Union members can save up to $10/month savings per line on AT&T Unlimited Elite® with AT&T Signature Program.

*Requires proof of eligibility. Credit(s) within 2 bill cycles. $10/mo. per phone line discount applies only to phone lines 1-5. Any additional phone lines added over 5 and up to max of 10 reduces all phone line (including lines 1-5) discounts to $5/mo. per phone line. Eligibility requirements & other restrictions apply. See below for details.

Enroll Online:

Sign in to your union account to verify your membership here.

New AT&T Customers: You'll be linked back to att.com and automatically enrolled after your online purchase.

Existing AT&T Customers: You'll be able to enroll and can start enjoying benefits.

Enroll In an AT&T Store: