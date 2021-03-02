Union Plus: Cozy recipes to curl up with

Source: Union Plus

February 22, 2021

What's your favorite comfort food? Check out our go-to recipes that are made for weeknight cooking, in your fuzzy slippers.

Old-School Recipes

Creamy Chicken Pot Pie

It's hard to resist this timeless comfort food classic that has tender chicken, creamy gravy, and a delicious flaky crust. Campbell's Kitchen Chicken Pot Pie recipe is so simple to whip up for the whole family. For a cozy dinner, serve with a cucumber tomato salad and your favorite vinaigrette.

1 can Campbell's Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup

1 package frozen mixed vegetables (Banquet, Food Club, Great Value, Healthy Choice, Kroger)

1 cup cubed cooked chicken (Earth's Best, Empire Kosher, Foster Farms, Tyson, Valley Fresh, Wayne Farms)

1/2 cup milk (Dairy Fresh, Hiland Dairy, Prairie Farms)

1 egg (Dairy Fresh, Hiland Dairy, Prairie Farms)

1 cup all-purpose baking mix

Heat the oven to 400 degrees F. Stir the soup, vegetables, and chicken in a 9-inch pie plate. Stir the milk, egg and baking mix in a small bowl. Spread the batter over the chicken mixture. Bake for 30 minutes or until the topping is golden brown.

Baked Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese is the queen of comfort foods and is perfect for any weeknight dinner when you're having an intense pasta craving. Trisha Yearwood's Baked Macaroni and Cheese recipe is sure to satisfy.

3 teaspoons kosher salt (Colonial, Diamond Crystal, Monarch, Morton, Nifda, Red & White, Sterling, Sysco)

1 pound elbow macaroni with ridges (Ronzoni, Royal Brand, San Giorgio, Turris Italian Foods)

8 tablespoons unsalted butter (Dairy Fresh, Hiland Dairy, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, Land O' Lakes Butter, Prairie Farms)

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups milk (Dairy Fresh, Hiland Dairy, Prairie Farms)

2 cups grated sharp Cheddar (Dairy Fresh, Hiland Dairy, Prairie Farms, Sun-Re Cheese, Tillamook Cheese)

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

For the macaroni: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Butter a 2-quart casserole dish. Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add the salt and macaroni. Bring the water back to a boil and cook the macaroni until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain well.

For the cheese sauce: Melt the butter in a 1-quart saucepan. Using a wire whisk, stir in the flour and salt, stirring and cooking over medium heat until the roux bubbles and the flour turns pale brown, about 3 minutes. Slowly whisk in 1 cup of the milk and then whisk in the remaining 1 cup milk, until the sauce thickens. Add the cheese and stir until it melts. Add the drained macaroni to the cheese sauce and mix thoroughly.

For the topping: In a small bowl, stir the breadcrumbs with the butter until the crumbs are moistened. Transfer the macaroni and cheese to the prepared baking dish and top with the buttered breadcrumbs. Bake until the dish bubbles around the edges, about 15 minutes.

Oh-So-Cozy Soups

Grab a bowl of your favorite union-made soup.

Campbell Soup

College Inn

El Ebro Galician

Healthy Choice

Homestyle Bakes

MC Soups

Snider Soups

Ice Cream!

What's a comforting meal without a scoop or two of your favorite ice cream to top it off!