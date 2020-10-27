Union Plus - Halloween Treats and How To Celebrate Safely

Source: Union Plus
Halloween celebrations and trick-or-treating look a bit different this year. We have plenty of crafty ways for you to safely trick-or-treat while maintaining social distancing! We also have a huge list of union-made candy for your festivities.
Socially distant trick-or-treating alternatives:
-
Get a Halloween piñata
Halloween is all about the candy and what better way to deliver the treats than with a bang?! Both kids and adults will love to partake!
-
Go on a scavenger hunt
A spooky scavenger hunt is the perfect activity for kids, with hidden clues around your house or backyard, and a sweet treat as the prize.
-
Make 'boo' baskets
Your child can create their very own 'boo' basket with an assortment of festive Halloween goodies. You can even throw in a few toys for an extra surprise!
Union-made Halloween sweets:
-
Annabelle Candy Company
-
American Licorice
-
Bachman
-
Ghirardelli Chocolates
-
Hershey Products
-
Jelly Belly Company
-
Nestle
-
Person's Candy
-
Sconza Candies
-
See's Candies
-
Tootsie Roll Industries
