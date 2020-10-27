Log in
News

Union Plus - Halloween Treats and How To Celebrate Safely

10/27/2020 | 10:30am EDT

Source: Union Plus

Halloween celebrations and trick-or-treating look a bit different this year. We have plenty of crafty ways for you to safely trick-or-treat while maintaining social distancing! We also have a huge list of union-made candy for your festivities.

Socially distant trick-or-treating alternatives:

  1. Get a Halloween piñata
    Halloween is all about the candy and what better way to deliver the treats than with a bang?! Both kids and adults will love to partake!
  2. Go on a scavenger hunt
    A spooky scavenger hunt is the perfect activity for kids, with hidden clues around your house or backyard, and a sweet treat as the prize.
  3. Make 'boo' baskets
    Your child can create their very own 'boo' basket with an assortment of festive Halloween goodies. You can even throw in a few toys for an extra surprise!

Union-made Halloween sweets:

  • Annabelle Candy Company
  • American Licorice
  • Bachman
  • Ghirardelli Chocolates
  • Hershey Products
  • Jelly Belly Company
  • Nestle
  • Person's Candy
  • Sconza Candies
  • See's Candies
  • Tootsie Roll Industries

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 14:29:07 UTC

