Union Plus - Halloween Treats and How To Celebrate Safely

Source: Union Plus

Halloween celebrations and trick-or-treating look a bit different this year. We have plenty of crafty ways for you to safely trick-or-treat while maintaining social distancing! We also have a huge list of union-made candy for your festivities.

Socially distant trick-or-treating alternatives: Get a Halloween piñata

Halloween is all about the candy and what better way to deliver the treats than with a bang?! Both kids and adults will love to partake! Go on a scavenger hunt

A spooky scavenger hunt is the perfect activity for kids, with hidden clues around your house or backyard, and a sweet treat as the prize. Make 'boo' baskets

Your child can create their very own 'boo' basket with an assortment of festive Halloween goodies. You can even throw in a few toys for an extra surprise!

Union-made Halloween sweets: