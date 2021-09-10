Union Plus: Life Insurance

Source: Union Plus

Get peace of mind for your family. A life insurance plan helps protect your family in case something unexpected happens to you.

Find an insurance plan that's right for your family

I am 18 to 64 years old

Term-to-70 Life Insurance Plan

This plan helps provide important protection against the financial impact of unexpected death.

Whether it's help with final expenses, outstanding loan balances, or student debt, Term Life coverage can help surviving families put the pieces back together.

The plan's rates are based on 5-year age bands. And with its 'living benefit' feature, you can collect a portion of your benefits from the plan when you might need the money the most - during a terminal illness.

Life Form Series includes GBD-1000, GBD-1100, or state equivalent.

I am 55 and over

Senior Term Life Insurance Plan

This insurance is designed for mature empty-nesters who don't want to leave the burden of final expenses on their families after they die.

There's no termination age under this plan and a range of coverage options to fit your budget are available.

A 'living benefit' feature allows you to collect a portion of your benefits, without paying monthly premiums, at a time when you might need the money the most - during a terminal illness.

Life Form Series includes GBD-1000, GBD-1100, or state equivalent.