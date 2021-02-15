Union Plus: Vision Insurance

Source: Union Plus
Save an average $200+ a year on eye care and eyewear1 with VSP® Individual Vision Plans from Union Plus.
Big vision savings for union families
Union families save big on eye exams, eyewear, contacts and more with VSP®: Individual Vision Plans from Union Plus.
Savings include:
-
Save on stylish frames for the whole family, plus, get an extra $20 to spend on featured brands and save up to 30% on lens enhancements!
-
Annual comprehensive eye exams covered in full with a maximum co-pay of $15.
-
Extra savings on sunglasses, routine retinal screening and laser vision correction.
Get access to the largest doctor network
With more than 36,000 VSP network doctors, including those who participate in the Premier Program, and over 700 Visionworks retail locations, you are sure to find a location that's right for you.
Disclaimer
UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 18:48:05 UTC.