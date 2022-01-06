Union offers modified proposal to Exxon in Texas refinery lockout -official

HOUSTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union
(USW) on Thursday modified its contract proposal to Exxon Mobil
Corp in a bid to end an eight-month lockout of about 600
workers at the company’s Beaumont, Texas, refinery, a union
official said.
The sides held their first negotiating session since late
October, meeting for about an hour on Thursday morning, said
Bryan Gross, USW international representative.
"We made a few modifications around holiday pay and a few
other items to match other Exxon Mobil contracts at the Baytown
(Texas) and Baton Rouge (Louisiana) refineries," Gross said. He
said the proposal modifications were not concessions.
An Exxon spokesperson was not immediately available to
comment.
The two sides are awaiting results from a U.S. National
Labor Relations Board (NLRB)-supervised decertification vote on
whether to remove the union from the plant.
The company has said it would end the lockout when an
agreement is reached or when the union is removed through
decertification.
Exxon has kept operating the 369,000-bpd refinery and
oil-blending facility using supervisors, managers and temporary
operators. The facility produces gasoline and Mobil 1 motor oil.
On Dec. 29, the NLRB said it impounded ballots in the
decertification vote while it investigates the union's
complaints of unfair labor practices against Exxon. Results may
not be known for several weeks, a NLRB spokeswoman said.
The federal board is reviewing union charges that the
months-long lockout was intended to break the union at the plant
and that Exxon improperly aided a union-removal campaign. Exxon
has denied the allegations.
USW 13-243 officials have said Exxon’s offer would eliminate
job security for many of its members, while the company has said
the agreement is needed to operate profitably in low-margin
environments.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)