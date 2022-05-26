Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Unions call 4-hour strike for Ryanair workers in Italy

05/26/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian unions have called a four-hour strike for Ryanair workers in the country, lamenting a reduction in compensation and tough labour conditions at Europe's biggest budget airline.

Ryanair ranked first for the number of passengers travelling to and from Italy last year as Alitalia shrunk its network before handing over to smaller ITA Airways.

In a statement issued on Thursday, leftwing unions FILT-CGIL and UIL Trasporti said the planned strike would take place on June 8 starting from 0800 GMT.

Italian unions listed "an arbitrary cut in the pay check - for alleged shortfalls in sales - the non-payment of sick days, the company's refusal to grant compulsory leave days during the summer season, and the lack of water and meals for the crew," as the reasons at the basis of the strike.

Earlier this month, Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary said the effects of the pandemic on the air traffic were not over, and said it was too early to discuss pay rises.

"In some cases, the unions are saying, COVID-19 is over, give us all the money back. Well, it's not over yet, and we do need to see the restoration of our pre-COVID profitability," O'Leary said.

The budget carrier said last week it would return to "reasonable profitability" in its coming fiscal year to end-March 2023, but the uncertain outlook meant it was impossible to give detailed guidance beyond that.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; additional reporting Padraic Halpin; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18pTexas gunman faced no obstacles to entering school where he killed 21
RE
03:16pTexas gunman faced no obstacles to entering school where he killed 21
RE
03:14pExclusive-U.S. and Ukraine discuss danger of escalation as new arms extend Kyiv's reach
RE
03:14pStandoff with armed man leads to shelter in place order in California - media reports
RE
03:11pExclusive-U.S. and Ukraine discuss danger of escalation as new arms extend Kyiv's reach
RE
03:11pUnions call 4-hour strike for Ryanair workers in Italy
RE
03:06pPakistan hikes fuel prices to unlock IMF funding
RE
03:06pAmber Heard details death threats as testimony ends in Johnny Depp defamation case
RE
03:05pSpain's Congress passes bill qualifying all non-consensual sex as rape
RE
03:05pIsraeli soldier behind killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Palestinian attorney general says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
2CSPC Pharma Shares Fall After Weaker 1Q Profit
3Global firms warn of sluggish China demand due to lengthy COVID curbs
4U.S. labor market hot, but declining profits cast shadow over economy
5Apple Plans to Keep iPhone Production Flat This Year, Bloomberg Reports

HOT NEWS