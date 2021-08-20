Uniphore : Appoints Bharat Kannan as Managing Director of Its Newly Created Japanese Subsidiary

Uniphore, a leader in Conversational Service Automation (CSA), today announced the appointment of Bharat Kannan as the Managing Director of its newly-created (July 29, 2021) Japanese subsidiary, Uniphore Technologies Japan K.K. Bharat will be responsible for accelerating Uniphore’s presence in the market, including the growth of its talent pool, expansion of its customer base, and creation of business practices to integrate Uniphore into the Japanese business environment.

Bharat joins from AXA where he was the head of distribution excellence for its Asian Markets Regional Office. Prior to AXA, Bharat had stints with leading companies including IBM, MetLife, Aon and has spent the last 12 years in Japan in leading management positions.

“We are thrilled to have Bharat join our rapidly expanding global team,” said Ravi Saraogi, co-founder and president (APAC), Uniphore. “Japan is an important market for Uniphore. Bharat’s proven local market leadership track record will enable us to build best in class sales and delivery teams to support the Government’s vision of aiding humans through technological advancements; and support local enterprises.”

Speaking on the appointment, Bharat Kannan said, “I am elated to join Uniphore, and I look forward to driving the company’s growth in Japan by building strong business practices and growing our talent base. I am excited to leverage Uniphore’s deep understanding of the CX industry and its portfolio of Artificial Intelligence and Automation solutions to further help organizations achieve their goals through digital transformation.”

Bharat earned his MS from DePaul University (Chicago), BBA from Temple University (Philadelphia) and completed the Management Acceleration Program at INSEAD (France/Singapore). He also spent four years on active duty as a member of the U.S. Air Force during Operation Desert Storm/Shield.

Uniphore is the global leader in Conversational Service Automation. The Company’s vision is to disrupt an outdated customer service model by bridging the gap between human and machine using voice, AI and automation to ensure that every voice, on every call, is truly heard. Uniphore enables businesses globally to deliver transformational customer service by providing an automation platform where digital agents take over transactional conversations from humans, coach agents during calls, and accurately predict language, emotion and intent. All in real-time. With Conversational Service Automation, enterprises can now engage their customers to effectively build loyalty, improve customer experience and realize operational efficiencies. To know more, visit www.uniphore.com.

