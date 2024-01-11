STORY: Japan's Fast Retailing could be on track for another year of record earnings.

The Uniqlo operator said Thursday first quarter operating profit rose 25% due to strong overseas sales.

Profit hit just over $1 billion in the three months through November - well up on a year before, and ahead of analyst forecasts.

Uniqlo's business did well in mainland China, where it saw a big rise in revenue and profit over Q1.

Stores there came back to life after more than two years of health crisis-related lockdowns.

Fast Retailing also saw operating income almost double in the U.S. last year.

The company has scored record earnings in the past three years as it pressed an aggressive growth strategy overseas.

And it projects another record profit in 2024, holding its full-year operating forecast at about $3 billion.

But climate change could prove an issue for a company known for its quick rollout of seasonal items.

Last year was the hottest on record with unusually warm conditions from September to December, threatening sales of winter wear.

Shares of Fast Retailing soared close to a third in 2023, and rose over 2% on Thursday.