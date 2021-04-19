Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

United Airlines loss bigger than feared on higher fuel costs, capacity slide

04/19/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines first new livery Boeing 737-800 sits at a gate O'Hare International Airport in Chicago

(Reuters) -United Airlines on Monday reported a bigger-than-expected $2.4 billion adjusted net loss for the first quarter, as fuel costs rose and the airline operated fewer flights amid continued weak demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Average fuel cost climbed nearly 30% to $1.74 per gallon in the quarter from the previous three months, while passenger traffic fell 52% compared to the same period in 2020. The World Health Organization did not declare COVID-19 a pandemic until near the end of the first quarter in 2020.

United Airlines said it expects fuel costs to rise by another 5% in the second quarter.

The airline, however, forecast a return to profitability later this year and said it expects to restore some capacity cuts as more people are willing to travel.

Capacity should reach 45% of 2019's level in the second quarter from 2019, United said.

United's adjusted net loss was about $2.40 billion for the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate for a loss of about $2.23 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement the airline now sees "a clear path to profitability."

United shares fell 1.8% in aftermarket trading.

Rival Delta Air too had pointed to higher fuel costs in part for its quarterly loss and pinned its hope on profitability later in 2021 as rapid COVID-19 vaccinations are expected to boost air travel.

United said earlier on Monday that it was adding three flights to Croatia, Greece and Iceland, which are among countries reopening for vaccinated travelers.

The Chicago-based carrier expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to turn positive later this year even if business and long-haul international demand remains 70% below 2019 levels.

United forecast its second-quarter total unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, to fall 20% compared with the same period in 2019. That would be less than the 27% drop in the first quarter.

The company expects core cash flow to remain positive for the rest of 2021 after it turned positive in March.

    Total revenue fell 66% to $3.2 billion in the quarter, compared with the same period in 2019.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; additional reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips, bond yields climb as Ottawa adds to deficit spending
RE
05:31pBOJ to mull slashing this year's inflation forecast - Nikkei
RE
05:31pPlayers hit out at breakaway European Super League
RE
05:28pPanama to award contract in late 2021-early 2022 for shipyard operation
RE
05:27pUnited Airlines loss bigger than feared on higher fuel costs, capacity slide
RE
05:25pCorn futures climb on cold U.S. weather outlook, weaker dollar
RE
05:20pCOINBASE GLOBAL  : Options on Coinbase Global to start trading on April 20, Nasdaq says
RE
05:04pTSX falls 0.76% to 19,204.42
RE
05:01pCommunications Services Down As Growth Cos Retreat From Records -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:55pU.s. cdc says 7,780,750 doses of covid-19 vaccine administered in long-term care homes as of april 19 vs 7,779,273 doses administered as of april 18
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
3DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar slumps to 6-week low with all eyes on interest rate moves
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street slips off record highs, Tesla drops after fatal crash
5THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ