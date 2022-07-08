United Arab Emirates set to run Kabul airport in deal with Taliban, sources say

* UAE set to beat rival joint Qatar-Turkey bid
* Taliban officials visited Abu Dhabi in May
* Kabul airport is Afghanistan's main air link
DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - The Taliban and the United Arab
Emirates are poised to strike a deal for the Gulf nation to run
Kabul airport and several others in Afghanistan that could be
announced within weeks, according to sources familiar with the
negotiations.
The Taliban, whose government remains an international
pariah without formal recognition, have courted regional powers,
including Qatar and Turkey, to operate Kabul airport, landlocked
Afghanistan's main air link with the world, and others.
But after months of back-and-forth talks, and at one point
raising the possibility of a joint UAE-Turkey-Qatar deal, the
Taliban is set to hand the operations in their entirety to the
UAE, who had previously run Afghan airports, the sources said.
An agreement would help the Islamist militants ease their
isolation from the outside world as they govern an impoverished
country beset by drought, widespread hunger and economic crisis.
It would also hand Abu Dhabi a win in its diplomatic tussle with
Qatar for influence.
Under the deal with the UAE, Afghans will be employed at the
airports, including in security roles, crucial for the Taliban
who want to show they can create jobs but also because they
staunchly oppose the presence of foreign forces, sources said.
An Emirati state-linked contractor had been contracted to
provide security services, which should be announced soon, while
negotiations over airspace management are ongoing, they said.
The militants in May awarded the ground services contract to
UAE state-linked GAAC, which was involved in running security
and ground handling services at Afghan airports before the
Taliban takeover, shortly after Taliban officials had visited
Abu Dhabi.
SECURITY CONTRACT
Meanwhile, Qatar and Turkey's joint negotiations with the
Taliban broke down around the same time, sources said.
Emirati officials had no immediate comment when contacted by
Reuters.
A GAAC spokesman told Reuters, after this article was
initially published, that after negotiations the firm had been
granted approvals to resume its services at Afghan airports.
GAAC would provide specialised services to "safeguard civil
aviation from unlawful interference" and was capable of handling
air traffic management and other services, he said in an email.
The spokesperson said GAAC had helped restore operations at
Kabul airport last September, and all staff providing services
at Afghan airports were GAAC employees.
"It was GAAC’s decision to engage in discussions with
Afghanistan’s authorities and formalize new arrangements to our
services at Afghan airports," he said.
A Taliban transport ministry spokesman confirmed an aviation
security contract had already been signed with the UAE but said
the air traffic contract was not finalised or confirmed yet.
There is little direct commercial benefit in the airport
operations, but Kabul airport would provide a key source of
intelligence on movements in and out of the country, Western
officials say.
The sources said UAE airlines, which have not flown to
Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover last year, were expected
to resume flights to Kabul and possibly other Afghan airports
after the deal was finalised.
Other airlines, who too have stayed away, could also again
operate flights if the UAE deal can address substantial security
concerns, including the threat posed by the Afghan branch of the
Islamic State whose targets have included the Taliban.
In the months leading up to the ground services being
awarded to the UAE, the Taliban repeatedly made unexplained
changes to its team negotiating with Qatar and Turkey, the
sources said.
Then the Taliban sought to alter agreed terms by upping
airport fees and taxes and weaken Qatar and Turkey's control
over revenue collection, they added.
A Qatari official had no immediate comment when contacted by
Reuters. A Turkish official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
confirmed talks with the Taliban had stopped "some time ago".
The UAE'S efforts are part of a quiet but assertive push by
Abu Dhabi to expand longstanding ties with the Taliban that have
included government aid and diplomatic efforts in the months
since the hardline militants took power in August.
GULF RIVALRIES
Western officials say Abu Dhabi sees Afghanistan, which
shares a large land border with UAE's Gulf neighbour Iran, as
part of its wider backyard and so believes it has legitimate
interests in the country's political and economic stability.
But those officials also say the UAE is keen to counter the
influence in Afghanistan of Qatar, a Gulf state lauded by
Western nations for serving as gateway to the Taliban but a
rival of Abu Dhabi's in a contest for regional influence.
Western officials worry that rivalry is now playing out in
Afghanistan. The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and
Bahrain, cut ties with Qatar from 2017 until 2021 as part of a
long-running, bitter dispute between the two rich Gulf states
that was largely resolved last year.
Qatar has hosted the Taliban's political office in Doha,
long one of few places to meet the militants and where the
United States negotiated with the militants to withdraw from
Afghanistan.
Qatar also helped run Kabul's Hamid Karzai International
Airport after the collapse of the Western-backed government last
year. Its state-owned Qatar Airways operated charter flights and
Qatari special forces provided security on the ground.
But Qatar's relationship with the Taliban now appears
strained, according to Western officials who say the militants
have become wary of being too dependent on any one nation.
