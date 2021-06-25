United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble to retire at end of June

June 25 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers (UAW) said on Friday
President Rory Gamble will retire at the end of June, a year
before completing his tenure, after steering the union through a
multi-year federal corruption investigation.
Gamble, 65, took charge of the 400,000-strong labor union in
late 2019 from Gary Jones, who was ousted for embezzling union
funds and was later sentenced to 28 months in jail.
A UAW spokesperson said the executive board began meeting
this afternoon over naming a successor to Gamble.
"After looking at the progress we have made and the best
interests of UAW members for a stable transfer of power, this is
the right time for me to turn over the reins," Gamble said.
During Gamble's tenure, the union agreed to an independent
oversight to resolve a five-year corruption investigation in
which Jones and a former president Dennis Williams pleaded
guilty.
Gamble has also been advocating to protect the interests of
union workers as the rollout of electric vehicles would require
fewer parts to build, putting UAW-represented engine plants at
risk.
Many UAW autoworkers earn their livings building
Detroit-brand, petroleum-burning pickup trucks and SUVs or
assembling engines and other components.
"He (Gamble) is a tough but fair leader, cares deeply about
the industry and Ford, and has shown his commitment to his UAW
colleagues throughout his career," said Bill Ford, executive
chairman of Ford Motor.
Under him, the union has also been pushing General Motors
and Ford Motor Co to allow it to represent workers
at the automakers' planned joint venture electric-battery
plants.
Among Gamble's possible successors are UAW
Secretary-Treasurer Ray Curry and vice presidents Cindy Estrada,
Terry Dittes and Gerald Kariem, who lead the Stellantis, GM and
Ford departments, respectively.
"Rory has been a pioneer. During his term, he has steered
the union through challenging and unprecedented times, which
includes a global pandemic and our recent merger with Groupe
PSA," said Mike Manley, the America head of carmaker Stellantis.
The union did not make Gamble available for further comment.
