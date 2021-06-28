United Auto Workers elects Ray Curry to replace Rory Gamble as president

Gamble will retire a year before completing his tenure, after steering the union through a multi-year federal corruption investigation.

The union represents hourly workers at the U.S. plants for automakers General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Stellantis.

Curry, 55, will take on the role on July 1 and serve out the remainder of the term until June 2022.

Gamble took charge of the 400,000-strong labor union in late 2019 from Gary Jones, who was ousted for embezzling union funds and sentenced to 28 months in jail.

Curry, who was elected secretary-treasurer in 2018, also directs the heavy truck, general dynamics, and agricultural implementation departments.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)