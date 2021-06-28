Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

United Auto Workers elects Ray Curry to replace Rory Gamble as president

06/28/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Newly elected United Auto Workers Secretary -Treasurer Ray Curry and UAW Vice-President for General Motors Cindy Estrada celebrate their election victory during the 37th Constitutional Convention in Detroit,

(Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) said on Monday Secretary-Treasurer Ray Curry would serve as the union's president after Rory Gamble retires from the role at the end of June.

Gamble will retire a year before completing his tenure, after steering the union through a multi-year federal corruption investigation.

The union represents hourly workers at the U.S. plants for automakers General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Stellantis.

Curry, 55, will take on the role on July 1 and serve out the remainder of the term until June 2022.

Gamble took charge of the 400,000-strong labor union in late 2019 from Gary Jones, who was ousted for embezzling union funds and sentenced to 28 months in jail.

Curry, who was elected secretary-treasurer in 2018, also directs the heavy truck, general dynamics, and agricultural implementation departments.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION -0.53% 188.76 Delayed Quote.27.54%
STELLANTIS N.V. -1.14% 16.836 Real-time Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:05pFed's Quarles says supply chain imbalances boosting inflation are transitory
RE
02:02pColombia says to get 2.5 mln Janssen COVID shot donation from U.S.
RE
01:47pEU airlines, airports warn digital COVID certificate roll-out risks chaos
RE
01:46pQuarles says he doesn't think we need to see labor force participation return to pre-covid levels because of baby boomer retirements
RE
01:45pQuarles says fed looks at a variety of labor force measures
RE
01:45pQuarles says fed has not identified a specific target for maximum employment
RE
01:44pQuarles says policies that are impeding employment will expire in the fall
RE
01:42pQuarles says if in a year we were not to see inflation settling back down closer to 2% target we have the tools at the fed to address it
RE
01:41pQuarles says fed is also very mindful that we could be wrong on inflation
RE
01:41pFed's quarles says supply chain imbalances leading to higher inflation are temporary
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What is good for the economy vs what is good for markets
2Crypto firms drop British registration bids amid scrutiny
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : European stocks deepen losses, airlines slump on UK travel ban woes
4TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
5AIRBUS SE : United Airlines closes in on $30 billion post-pandemic jet order

HOT NEWS