United Concordia Dental & Philips Enter Agreement for Special Access to Philips Sonicare Oral Healthcare Products

HARRISBURG, Pa. (06/02/2021) - A new agreement between Phillips and United Concordia Dental will provide unique access to select Philips Sonicare oral healthcare products for employers and brokers who currently work with the national dental solutions partner.

United Concordia's Sales and Service representatives will share a special link to a co-branded microsite with their existing clients and brokers in the coming weeks. For purchases made on that site, members will receive a special offer on select Philips Sonicare oral healthcare products, including Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean electric toothbrush models, Philips AirFloss water flossers and Philips Sonicare for Kids.

The agreement, effective immediately, runs through December 2022.

'Ensuring access to products that can reduce the risk of gum disease and tooth decay is a top priority,' said Quinn Dufurrena, DDS, chief dental officer for United Concordia. 'The advantages of using rechargeable toothbrushes and water flossers are significant; our agreement with Philips Sonicare- Oral Healthcare should help ensure cost is much less of a factor when making important oral health decisions.'

Studies show that using an electric toothbrush can decrease the presence of plaque and gingivitis by 10% - 20%, compared to a manual toothbrush, while also helping to prevent users from brushing too hard, which can cause damage to tooth enamel.

'This agreement is only the first step in a relationship designed to provide employers several avenues for their workforce to maintain excellent oral health,' said Dufurrena.

'Evidence linking oral health to overall health continues to grow, and working with an innovative organization like United Concordia, we can explore solutions that can help ensure their members can better manage and improve their oral care at home,' said Michael Kuhne, Oral Healthcare Leader for Philips North America. 'This program is a great example of our shared commitment as industry leaders to improving health and well-being.'

Eligible customers, age 18 or older, can take advantage of the online discount for select Philips Sonicare products.

