United Kingdom Tea Council : Brew Issue 5 - February 2021

Brew Issue 5 - February 2021
27th Feb '21 - UKTIA
In this issue of Brew:
Our Lockdown Love Affair with Tea. Have you been drinking more tea during lockdown?
Guest Editorial: Katie Cyr of Monarch Tea Co. on how to pair teas with chocolate.
Tea Origins: Growing Tea in Bangladesh
Guest Tea Adviosry Panel Editorial: Dr Carrie Ruxton's piece 'Gut Love from Tea' tells us all about the impact tea can have on our good gut bacteria.
Guest Editorial: David Lyons, Director of AUSTCS - The Australian Tea Cultural Society - takes us on a Tea Walkabout through Australia. Not to be missed!
