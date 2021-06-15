Log in
United Language Group Launches Health Outcomes Solutions Team

06/15/2021 | 09:38am EDT
Minneapolis, MN, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Language Group is formally announcing the launch of their Health Outcomes Solutions division. The new division is led by a team dedicated to designing language solutions that improve healthcare outcomes for communities with Limited English Proficiency (LEP) across the United States.

The Health Outcomes Solutions team is the culmination of more than twenty years of partnering with payers and providers to provide access to equitable care for LEP individuals. “At United Language Group, we develop member engagement and bilingual care solutions informed by a deep understanding of the LEP member journey and focused on the Triple Aim,” said Abigail Katz, Director of Health Outcomes Solutions at United Language Group. “Our solutions simultaneously improve the health of populations with LEP, while providing a stellar and culturally appropriate experience,” said Katz. 

The team is currently working with leading healthcare providers and payers to create innovative language solutions and healthcare consulting offerings. “Our new solutions, which will be formally rolled out in the coming months, have been designed with partner healthcare organizations to ensure that they are readily incorporated into existing processes and structures” said Kristen Giovanis, CEO of United Language Group. “Our new solutions will serve as the new gold standard in equitable care for the more than 27 million LEP people in the United States.”

 

ABOUT United Language Group:

United Language Group is one of the world’s largest and most innovative Language Service providers in the world. Serving thousands of clients across hundreds of countries, ULG’s mission is to create a world in which language is no longer a barrier. 

XXX

Attachment 


Brittney Wacholz
United Language Group
507-340-4198
brittney.wacholz@ulgroup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
