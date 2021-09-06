United Nations Security Council : Security Council ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Removes One Entry from Its Sanctions List

On 6 September 2021, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities removed the entry below from the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List after concluding its consideration of the delisting request for this name submitted through the Office of the Ombudsperson established pursuant to Security Council resolution 1904 (2009), and of the Comprehensive Report of the Ombudsperson on this delisting request.

Therefore, the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, no longer apply to the name set out below:

A. Individuals

QDi.253 Name: 1: KHALIFA 2: MUHAMMAD 3: TURKI 4: AL-SUBAIY

Name (original script): خليفة محمد تركي السبيعي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1 Jan. 1965 POB: Doha, Qatar Good quality a.k.a.: a) Khalifa Mohd Turki Alsubaie b) Khalifa Mohd Turki al-Subaie c) Khalifa Al-Subayi d) Khalifa Turki bin Muhammad bin al-Suaiy Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Mohammed al-Qatari b) Katrina Nationality: Qatar Passport no: a) Qatar number 1353275 (expiring 12 June 2022) b) Qatar number 00685868, issued on 5 Feb. 2006, issued in Doha (expired on 4 Feb. 2011) National identification no: Qatar 26563400140

