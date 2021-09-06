Log in
United Nations Security Council : Security Council ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Removes One Entry from Its Sanctions List

09/06/2021 | 03:42pm EDT
On 6 September 2021, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities removed the entry below from the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List after concluding its consideration of the delisting request for this name submitted through the Office of the Ombudsperson established pursuant to Security Council resolution 1904 (2009), and of the Comprehensive Report of the Ombudsperson on this delisting request.

Therefore, the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, no longer apply to the name set out below:

A. Individuals

QDi.253 Name: 1: KHALIFA 2: MUHAMMAD 3: TURKI 4: AL-SUBAIY
Name (original script): خليفة محمد تركي السبيعي
Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1 Jan. 1965 POB: Doha, Qatar Good quality a.k.a.: a) Khalifa Mohd Turki Alsubaie b) Khalifa Mohd Turki al-Subaie c) Khalifa Al-Subayi d) Khalifa Turki bin Muhammad bin al-Suaiy Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Mohammed al-Qatari b) Katrina Nationality: Qatar Passport no: a) Qatar number 1353275 (expiring 12 June 2022) b) Qatar number 00685868, issued on 5 Feb. 2006, issued in Doha (expired on 4 Feb. 2011) National identification no: Qatar 26563400140

The names of individuals and entities removed from the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the 'Press Releases' section on the Committee's website. Other information about the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List may also be found on the Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/procedures-for-delisting.

The ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.

Other information about the Status of Cases of the Office of the Ombudsperson to the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee may be found on the Ombudsperson's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sc/ombudsperson/status-of-cases.

HOT NEWS