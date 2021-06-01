United Rotorcraft and Vita Inclinata Announce Joint Manufacturing Capability Partnership

BROOMFIELD and DENVER, COLO., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vita Inclinata Technologies, which stabilizes load swing and spin with the touch of a button, and United Rotorcraft (a division of Air Methods), a provider of superior aerospace products and system integrations, including Firehawk helicopter modifications and US Military MEDEVAC helicopter cabin modifications, have announced a joint manufacturing capability partnership.



The partnership will focus on investigating a joint manufacturing capability of Vita’s US Army-tested Rescue System technology for Vita’s military and civilian customers.

Over the last 20 years, United Rotorcraft has been the exclusive supplier of HH-60M and UH-60L Medevac interiors to the US Army, with expertise across both military and commercial applications including Patient Litter Lift Systems, modularity, crashworthy ambulatory patient/troop seats, oxygen generation systems, and more. The Vita Rescue System -- which was first designed for and tested on HH-60 Blackhawks-- is a natural fit for the company’s expertise.

Vita’s Rescue System, which has been certified safe-to-fly by the US Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory (USAARL), provides platform- and litter-agnostic control to stabilize swing, oscillation and spin under any rotorcraft. Sensors and proprietary software compute 100 times per second to dynamically stop chaotic movement, while a wireless remote allows precision and control, providing operators the ability to steer around obstacles and align to the aircraft for recoveries.

“United Rotorcraft’s purpose is to help front line operators save lives. It is only fitting that we would join forces with Vita Inclinata, whose products will revolutionize the way our customers perform their mission”, commented Larry Alexandre, president of United Rotorcraft. “We are excited to be part of Vita’s journey as it grows into an industry leader.”



United Rotorcraft’s state of the art manufacturing sector operates in over 140,000 square feet of production and completion facilities in Colorado and Texas, with production capabilities including:

CNC Machining

Sheet Metal Fabrication

Thermoformed Plastics

Electrical and Avionics Manufacturing and Assembly

Composite and Fiberglass Manufacturing and Repair

Aircraft Interiors Fabrication

“We are honored and humbled to work with an organization of United Rotorcraft's caliber,” said Caleb Carr, Vita Inclinata CEO and Co-Founder. “We believe this further aligns our missions to make all helicopter rescues safer, faster, more precise and more efficient, both for Search and Rescue personnel and patients.



It also moves us that much closer to helping Colorado become a national epicenter of rotorwing innovation,” Carr added.

About Air Methods and United Rotorcraft

United Rotorcraft (www.unitedrotorcraft.com/) is a division of Air Methods, specializing in the design, manufacture and support of mission critical equipment and products for EMS, Medevac, firefighting, law enforcement and other aerospace applications. The company’s reputation as an aircraft operator, MRO service provider, systems integrator, and equipment manufacturer, is built on quality and safety. Air Methods (www.airmethods.com/) is the leading air medical service provider, delivering lifesaving care to close to 100,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services.



About Vita Inclinata

A friend’s death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin, and adds precision for rotor wing and fixed wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of “Bring them home, every time,” Vita’s technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and new offices opening in 2021 in Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co.





