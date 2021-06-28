Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

United States Gasoline Fund LP : Monthly Account Statement For the Month Ended May 31, 2021 (Form 8-K)

06/28/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

United States Gasoline Fund, LP

Monthly Account Statement

For the Month Ended May 31, 2021

Statement of Income (Loss)
Income
Realized Trading Gain (Loss) on Commodity Futures $ 4,255,381
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Market Value of Commodity Futures (964,614 )
Dividend Income 1,874
Interest Income 935
ETF Transaction Fees 2,100
Total Income (Loss) $ 3,295,676
Expenses
General Partner Management Fees $ 59,672
Professional Fees 27,836
Brokerage Commissions 10,369
Directors' Fees and insurance 2,472
NYMEX License Fee 1,491
Total Expenses $ 101,840
Net Income (Loss) $ 3,193,836
Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value
Net Asset Value Beginning of Month 5/1/21 $ 108,090,545
Additions (700,000 Shares) 23,961,757
Withdrawals (250,000 Shares) (8,447,629 )
Net Income (Loss) 3,193,836
Net Asset Value End of Month $ 126,798,509
Net Asset Value Per Share (3,700,000 Shares) $ 34.27

To the Limited Partners of United States Gasoline Fund, LP:

Pursuant to Rule 4.22(h) under the Commodity Exchange Act, the undersigned represents that, to the best of his knowledge and belief, the information contained in the Account Statement for the month ended May 31, 2021 is accurate and complete.

/s/ Stuart P. Crumbaugh
Stuart P. Crumbaugh
Chief Financial Officer

United States Commodity Funds LLC, General Partner of United States Gasoline Fund, LP

United States Commodity Funds LLC

1850 Mt. Diablo Boulevard, Suite 640

Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Disclaimer

United States Gasoline Fund LP published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 21:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Responses to Questions from Securities Investors Association (Singapore)
PU
05:59pARES CAPITAL  : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of Registrant (Form 8-K)
PU
05:59pEXPERT AI S P A  : 6 Real-World Examples of Natural Language Processing
PU
05:59pAnivive Expands Specialty Sales Team to Support Rapid National Distribution of LAVERDIA™-CA1 (verdinexor)
PR
05:58pPUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR TO AMRYT SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF CHIASMA, INC., AND POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICES OF GENERAL MEETINGS DUBLIN, IRELAND, AND BOSTON MA, 28 JUNE 2021, AMRYT (NASDAQ : AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases (the “Company” or “Amryt”), is pleased to announce that: Copies of the Circular and the Company's annual
PU
05:58pAUTOMATED REMEDIATION LEVEL 3 : Governance and hygiene
PU
05:58pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Voluntary Unconditional Cash Offer - Close of Offer
PU
05:58pALCOA  : Sells Former Eastalco Site for $100 Million; Buyer to Use Repurposed Land for Next-Generation Data Centers (Form 8-K)
PU
05:58pADERANT  : Selects Legal Technology Sales Expert Scott Moretti to Lead Eastern U.S. Region
PU
05:58pMatti Hirvola and Jenny Suominen to deputise for Special Advisers to Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What is good for the economy vs what is good for markets
2Crypto firms drop British registration bids amid scrutiny
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : European stocks deepen losses, airlines slump on UK travel ban woes
4AIRBUS SE : United Airlines closes in on $30 billion post-pandemic jet order
5TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs is Neutral

HOT NEWS