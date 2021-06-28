United States Gasoline Fund LP : Monthly Account Statement For the Month Ended May 31, 2021 (Form 8-K)

United States Gasoline Fund, LP

Monthly Account Statement

For the Month Ended May 31, 2021

Statement of Income (Loss) Income Realized Trading Gain (Loss) on Commodity Futures $ 4,255,381 Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Market Value of Commodity Futures (964,614 ) Dividend Income 1,874 Interest Income 935 ETF Transaction Fees 2,100 Total Income (Loss) $ 3,295,676 Expenses General Partner Management Fees $ 59,672 Professional Fees 27,836 Brokerage Commissions 10,369 Directors' Fees and insurance 2,472 NYMEX License Fee 1,491 Total Expenses $ 101,840 Net Income (Loss) $ 3,193,836

Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value Net Asset Value Beginning of Month 5/1/21 $ 108,090,545 Additions (700,000 Shares) 23,961,757 Withdrawals (250,000 Shares) (8,447,629 ) Net Income (Loss) 3,193,836 Net Asset Value End of Month $ 126,798,509 Net Asset Value Per Share (3,700,000 Shares) $ 34.27

To the Limited Partners of United States Gasoline Fund, LP:

Pursuant to Rule 4.22(h) under the Commodity Exchange Act, the undersigned represents that, to the best of his knowledge and belief, the information contained in the Account Statement for the month ended May 31, 2021 is accurate and complete.

/s/ Stuart P. Crumbaugh Stuart P. Crumbaugh Chief Financial Officer

United States Commodity Funds LLC, General Partner of United States Gasoline Fund, LP

United States Commodity Funds LLC

1850 Mt. Diablo Boulevard, Suite 640

Walnut Creek, CA 94596