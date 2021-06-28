United States Gasoline Fund LP : Monthly Account Statement For the Month Ended May 31, 2021 (Form 8-K)

United States Gasoline Fund, LP
Monthly Account Statement
For the Month Ended May 31, 2021
Statement of Income (Loss)
Income
Realized Trading Gain (Loss) on Commodity Futures
$
4,255,381
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Market Value of Commodity Futures
(964,614
)
Dividend Income
1,874
Interest Income
935
ETF Transaction Fees
2,100
Total Income (Loss)
$
3,295,676
Expenses
General Partner Management Fees
59,672
Professional Fees
27,836
Brokerage Commissions
10,369
Directors' Fees and insurance
2,472
NYMEX License Fee
1,491
Total Expenses
101,840
Net Income (Loss)
3,193,836
Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value
Net Asset Value Beginning of Month 5/1/21
108,090,545
Additions (700,000 Shares)
23,961,757
Withdrawals (250,000 Shares)
(8,447,629
)
Net Income (Loss)
3,193,836
Net Asset Value End of Month
126,798,509
Net Asset Value Per Share (3,700,000 Shares)
34.27
|
To the Limited Partners of United States Gasoline Fund, LP:
Pursuant to Rule 4.22(h) under the Commodity Exchange Act, the undersigned represents that, to the best of his knowledge and belief, the information contained in the Account Statement for the month ended May 31, 2021 is accurate and complete.
/s/ Stuart P. Crumbaugh
Stuart P. Crumbaugh
Chief Financial Officer
United States Commodity Funds LLC, General Partner of United States Gasoline Fund, LP
United States Commodity Funds LLC
1850 Mt. Diablo Boulevard, Suite 640
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Disclaimer
