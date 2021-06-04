Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

United States House of Representatives : Chair Grijalva Hails Biden Admin Moves to Restore Endangered Species Act Rules, Urges Further Action on Biodiversity Protection Based on Climate Threats

06/04/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
06.04.21 Chair Grijalva Hails Biden Admin Moves to Restore Endangered Species Act Rules, Urges Further Action on Biodiversity Protection Based on Climate Threats

Washington, D.C. - Chair Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) today hailed the Biden administration's announcement that it will correct and update five regulations pertaining to the Endangered Species Act (ESA) weakened during the Trump era to help polluters. Grijalva urged the administration to continue updating federal standards for protecting biodiversity with the full knowledge that climate change is advancing and time for meaningful action is short.

The administration announced today that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) propose to rescind two Trump-era rules that weakened critical habitat regulations; reinstate FWS's blanket protections for threatened species; reinstate a previous standard that listing decisions be made 'without reference to possible economic or other impacts of such determination,' consistent with the language of the law; and revise the definition of 'effects of the action' and associated provisions addressing interagency consultation.

Grijalva said the moves, taken together, are a critical step in protecting biodiversity and returning public confidence in our ability to prevent the extinction of threatened and endangered species. He added that further similar action will be necessary to address the damage we already know is being done by climate change, including a regulatory update to the definition of the phrase 'foreseeable future' to explicitly include climate impacts.

Grijalva pointed out that the Trump-era redefinition of 'foreseeable future' prevented many listing decisions for species impacted by climate change, including the American wolverine, Pacific walrus, bi-state sage grouse, Montana Arctic grayling, Eastern hellbender, and more. Grijalva urged the administration to review ESA listing decisions made during the Trump era, including:

  • the wrongly delayed regulatory consideration for the monarch butterfly, whose western population has declined by 99.99% since the 1980s;
  • the down-listing of the American burying beetle from endangered to threatened, despite the fact that the species is likely to go extinct in the southern plains because of warming temperatures.

Grijalva further urged NMFS to follow FWS's lead by providing blanket protections for threatened species under ESA's 4(d) rule, which directs agencies to provide full rather than partial protection to threatened species even before they are listed as fully endangered. As it stands, Grijalva said, a 'threatened' listing provides no serious benefit without a thorough 4(d) rule, and NMFS regulations should be amended so that ESA protections extend to all species threatened with extinction.

'This is an important down payment on preventing the collapse of our ecosystems, and I'm glad to see the administration updating these broken standards quickly,' Grijalva said today. 'With climate change bearing down on us and no serious doubt remaining about the consequences of inaction, we should take this opportunity to update all federal standards as thoroughly as possible to prevent habitat destruction and biodiversity loss before it's too late. This is a good start, and I'm looking forward to working with the administration to keep this movement going.'

Press Contact

Media Contact: Adam Sarvana

(202) 225-6065 or (202) 578-6626 mobile

Previous Article

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 17:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pPARKED FOR 435 DAYS : First Officer leaves letter in A321 in March 2020 to serve as pandemic time capsule
PU
02:01pUPDATE - FMW Media, Inc.'s “New to The Street” TV Announces 6 Interviews Being Broadcast on NEWSMAX TV, Sunday, June 06, 2021, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET
GL
02:00pWillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
GL
02:00pGARMIN  : reg; shareholders approve quarterly dividend through March 2022 and Garmin announces record date and payment date for June 2021 dividend installment
BU
01:58pBALLY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:56pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds FTIV, PMBC, SVBI and CNBKA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
01:55pINFINITO GOLD  : Costa Rica wins arbitration case over open pit gold mine it stopped
RE
01:55pELLISDON  : Employee helps to rescue senior citizens in Edmonton building fire
PU
01:55pMIDDLESEX WATER  : Other acquisition or disposition
PU
01:55pNANOBIOTIX  : REPORTS NEW DATA FOR POTENTIAL FIRST-IN-CLASS RADIOENHANCER NBTXR3 IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-PD-1 SHOWING LOCAL OR DISTANT TUMOR REGRESSION IN 76.9% OF EVALUABLE PATIENTS REGARDLESS OF PRIOR ANTI-PD-1 EXPOSURE (Form 6-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk breakup tweets bruise bitcoin
2Global equities climb, dollar drops as U.S. jobs data ease inflation fright
3Biden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense, tech firms
4Exclusive-Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says
5U.S. job growth improves; desperate employers raise wages to attract workers

HOT NEWS