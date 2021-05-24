United States House of Representatives : Scott Praises Biden Administration Steps to Strengthen Higher Education for Students and Taxpayers

05.24.21

WASHINGTON - Chairman Robert C. 'Bobby' Scott (VA-03) released the following statement after the Department of Education announced its intention to begin revising a broad set of higher education policies that determine students' access to debt forgiveness programs and strengthen accountability standards for institutions participating in federal student aid.

'Quality higher education programs open doors of opportunity for millions of students and serve as a powerful engine for American prosperity. Unfortunately, the expansion of low-quality programs that fail to fulfill the promises of higher education leave students with a mountain of debt, while wasting billions in taxpayer money. Today's announcement is a commitment from the Biden-Harris administration to strengthen America's higher education system to better serve students and taxpayers.

'This comprehensive review of opportunities to improve debt forgiveness programs and strengthen accountability standards for institutions participating in federal student aid could have a transformative impact on past, current, and future students. The potential results could include removing barriers to debt relief programs for student loan borrowers, tougher accountability for low-quality and predatory programs, and better guardrails to ensure students are put in a position to succeed - both in college and afterwards.

'I applaud the Biden-Harris administration for undertaking this ambitious effort to strengthen our higher education system.'

###

Contact: Democratic Press Office, 202-226-0853