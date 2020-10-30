Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

United States and Italy Sign Cultural Property Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:10am EDT

Media Note
Office of the Spokesperson

October 29, 2020

Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Marie Royce and Italian Ambassador to the United States Armando Varricchio signed today a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding that renews protections for Italian cultural property.

This renewal marks the 20th anniversary of the Memorandum of Understanding Between the Government of the Italian Republic and the Government of the United States of America Concerning the Imposition of Import Restrictions on Categories of Archaeological Material of Italy, and is an example of the United States' enduring relationship with Italy in combating cultural property trafficking and preserving heritage items. The agreement continues U.S. import restrictions on certain archaeological material originating in Italy and representing the pre-Classical, Classical, and Imperial Roman periods of its cultural heritage, ranging from approximately the 9th century B.C. through approximately the 4th century A.D.

The United States has been unwavering in its commitment to protect and preserve cultural heritage around the world and to restrict trafficking in cultural property, which is often used to fund terrorist and criminal networks. The cultural property agreement was negotiated by the State Department under the U.S. law implementing the 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property. The United States has cultural property agreements with countries around the world, as well as emergency import restrictions on cultural property from Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

By U.S. Mission Italy | 29 October, 2020 | Topics: News, U.S. & Italy | Tags: cultural property

Disclaimer

U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Italy published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 09:09:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:19aLPKF LASER : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:18aKION : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:17aCommodity currencies slide on oil, dollar braces for election
RE
05:17aDRAEGERWERK : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05:17aNATWEST : Swung to 3Q Profit on Lower-Than-Expected Impairments -- Update
DJ
05:16aAnt Group's IPO sees record $3 trillion in retail demand
RE
05:16aCOMPUGROUP MEDICAL : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aCNP ASSURANCES : François Tritz is appointed CEO of CNP Santander Insurance
PU
05:15aBMW : “Cobalt for Development” project started trainings for mining cooperatives in Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : late iPhone launch temporarily wiped $100 billion off its stock value
3World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : BioNTech CEO expects data from late-stage study soon
5ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group