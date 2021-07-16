United Way of King County : Announces David Burman, Partner at Perkins Coie, as New Board Chair

SEATTLE, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way of King County is honored to announce David Burman as new board chair for fiscal year 2022, which started July 1. He is a partner at Perkins Coie and has been a United Way board member since 2017.

Burman has been an active supporter of United Way of King County for his entire career, and he feels even stronger now.

"In a region blessed with strong support for helping those in need, United Way of King County has developed into the single most important nongovernmental organization for individuals and companies to join together in that effort," Burman said. "I'm thankful to be able to play a small role as chair in continuing to sharpen United Way's focus on systemic solutions and on addressing the long-term effects of racism."

Gordon McHenry, Jr., United Way of King County president and CEO, welcomed Burman and the new members of the board.

"I have known Dave since 1981. He is a highly skilled attorney and a passionate and effective advocate for systemic change, as well as racial and social justice," said McHenry. "The Puget Sound region has benefitted greatly from Dave's decades of community support and leadership. We're excited to have Dave as chair of the board during such a critical time for the region and especially for our neighbors struggling with the many impacts of COVID-19 and racial injustice."

Burman works in Perkins Coie's litigation practice. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Byron White and for Judge Spottswood Robinson on the Washington, D.C. Circuit. He has argued twice before the U.S. Supreme Court.

United Way also welcomed nine new board members, who reflect the region's growing diversity:

Sean Goode , the executive director of Choose 180.

, the executive director of Choose 180. Michael Greer , the president and CEO of ArtsFund.

, the president and CEO of ArtsFund. Brian Hall , VP at Google Cloud Product Marketing

VP at Google Cloud Product Marketing Steve Hooper, Jr. , president of Ethan Stowell Restaurants.

president of Ethan Stowell Restaurants. Shkëlqim Kelmendi, executive director of Housing Connector.

executive director of Housing Connector. Bo Lee , senior director, wealth management at BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

senior director, wealth management at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Michelle Merriweather , president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle.

, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle. Eduardo M. Peñalver , president of Seattle University .

, president of . Rachel Smith , president and CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

